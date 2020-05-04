Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On May 1 at 10:20 p.m., troopers investigated an assault that occurred at a party in the woods on the 400-block of Colorado Road in Cooper Township. Charged were a 22-year-old female of Morrisdale, a 21-year-old female of Morrisdale, a 19-year-old female of Clearfield and an 18-year-old female of Morrisdale.
———
On May 2 at 6:35 p.m. troopers were asked to check the welfare of two individuals sleeping in a truck on Walker Street in Wallaceton Borough. Upon further investigation the accused parties were found to be in possession of a stolen gun and numerous items of drug and drug paraphernalia. Criminal charges are pending against a 20-year-old of Morrisdale and a 29-year-old male of Philipsburg.
———
A traffic stop was conducted on April 26 at 9:16 a.m. on Goshen Road/Ponderosa Road in Goshen Township. A 41-year-old male of Clearfield was found to be in possession of a controlled substance.
———
PSP investigated an incident of harassment of a 28-year-old female victim of Osceola Mills on May 4 at 8;20 p.m. Saundra Schmoke, 33, of Hawk Run was cited accordingly.
———
A 31-year-old male of Six Mile Run was stopped on Woodland Bigler Highway/Rock Lane in Bradford Township on May 2 at 4:40 p.m. for driving without a valid drivers license. It was then discovered that he was DUI and possessed methamphetamine and paraphernalia. Charges are pending toxicology results.
———
PSP responded to Liberty Street in Beccaria Township on May 2 at 1:50 p.m. for the report of a fight. Upon arrival, both persons were present and interviews. It was determined that both persons, a 61-year-old male of Coalport and a 60-year-old male of Fallentimber, were at fault and charges will be filed through District Court 46-3-04.
———
PSP are investigating a theft from a shed at 6355 Morgan Run Road in Boggs Township that occurred between Jan. 1 and May 1, 2020. There were several items stolen from Ronald Shaw, 84, of West Decatur including a gray Craftsman tool box, black Craftsman tool box, red gas can, Scout axe and a stapler gun. Anyone with information should call police.
———
On April 29 at 5:11 p.m., PSP encountered Hunter Hand,21, of Clearfield, who was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia at 57 Bills Road, Girard Township,. Charges filed in District Court.
———
Janet Walters, 68, of Clearfield was stopped on VFW Road/Dales Drive in Covington Township on April 16 at 8:44 p.m. for a traffic violation. Further investigation indicated that Walters was driving under the influence of alcohol. A legal breath test confirmed that Walters was DUI. Charges were filed through District Court.
———
Troopers responded to a commercial vehicle crash on April 30 at 8:20 p.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 120 in Bradford Township. A 2003 Freightliner tractor trailer driven by Richard C. Dye, 50, of Williamsport, was traveling at an unsafe speed for weather conditions (rain) and lost control, traveled across the left lane and into the center median. The operator tried to bring the truck onto the roadway by abruptly swerving to the right, causing the trailer to jack-knife down the center median and detach from the tractor. The trailer collided with the guard rails, overturned and spilled its load onto the left lane. The operator was not injured and was wearing a seat belt. Assisting on scene were Lawrence Township and Bigler Township fire departments, PennDOT and Clearfield EMS.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
An unknown suspect entered through an unlocked basement window at a residence located at 400-block of Copenhaver Road in Washington Township, Jefferson County and removed a white stackable washer/dryer combination, a white chest freezer and an orange and gray Husqvarna riding lawn mower from the property before fleeing the scene. The 51-year-old female property owner of Falls Creek noticed the items were missing and were taken between Dec. 30, 2019 and May 1, 2020.
———
Deputy Chief Eric Perks of Brady Township Fire Dept. requested assistance from state police Fire Marshal Kathleen Watters in determining the origin and cause of a fire that destroyed a single story home owned by a 23-year-old female and 55-year-old male, both of DuBois, on Autumn Lane in Brady Township on May 1. The fire is believed to have originated in the area of a rear entrance door. The cause was not determined. No one was home when the fire occurred, but one person sustained minor injury trying to rescue pets from the home. Several pets died as a result. There were no other injuries. The home is a total loss with damage estimated to be at least $100,000.
———
On March 31, state police were dispatched to 12130 Bennetts Valley Hwy. in Huston Township for the report of a male passed out in his vehicle. After further investigation, it was determined that the suspect was impaired and that he had stolen merchandise from the Nittany Minit Mart and then passed out while in control of his vehicle. David Plaszenski, 38, of Penfield was transported to the hospital for a chemical blood draw. The investigation is ongoing.
DuBois City Police
May 2
At 8:24 a.m., police were dispatched to a business at the 800 block of Beaver Drive for a report of an alarm going off. Police responded to this location and made contact with employees at this location. They advised that everything was okay, which Police then cleared.
———
At 8:49 a.m. police were dispatched to the 500-block of South Brady Street for a report of a neighbor dispute. Police responded to this location and determined this was a civil issue.
———
At 11:55 a.m. police were dispatched to the intersection of East Scribner Avenue and North Stockdale Street for a report of a found dog. Police determined who the owner of the dog was and the caller returned the dog to the owner.
———
At 6:15 p.m. police were dispatched to 100 Hospital Ave. to assist staff with a combative patient at this location. Police responded to this location and assisted staff as needed.
May 3
At 3:06 a.m. police were dispatched to the area of South Main Street and Spring Avenue for a report of a possible domestic between two males and one female. The caller advised dispatch that he thought a female was getting beat up by the two males. The caller then advised dispatch that it was in the area of Spring Avenjue and Daly Street but he couldn’t see anyone, he just heard the yelling. Police responded to both areas and were unable to locate or hear anyone in the area.
———
At 3:37 a.m. police were dispatched to the 100-block of West Washington Avenue for a report of a verbal argument between a male and a female. Police responded to this location and made contact with both parties. It was determined that this was a verbal argument only.
———
At 3:52 a.m. police were dispatched to the 200-block of South Brady Street for a report of a dog barking and running loose. Police responded and located the dog in the back yard of a residence running loose and barking. Police made contact with the owner of the dog who was going to put the dog in the house.
———
At 1:27 p.m. police were dispatched to South Main Street for a report of a three-vehicle accident. Police arrived on scene and determined that this was a non-reportable accident. All parties were given the information needed.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On May 3, PSP attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a white Hyundai Elantra on Orchard Avenue in Punxsutawney Borough. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and committed several traffic violations in attempt to flee from law enforcement. After a pursuit ended, the vehicle stopped on Valley Road and the two male occupants fled on foot. The driver, Logan Spade, 19, of Punxsutawney was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit and was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana. Also charged was Clayton Joiner, 20, of DuBois.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
On April 30, a suspect gained unauthorized entry into a deplorable vacant residence at 821 Fiske Rd. in White Township, Cambria County. The victim was a 59-year-old female of Patton.
———
On April 30, two suspects gained unauthorized entry into a trailer located at 125 McClellan St. in Reade Township, Cambria County owned by Brandon McClellan, 35, of Fallentimber. Multiple items were taken including a black pack, 50 foot Lukin tape measure, original (rare) St. Rose of Lima painting with a value of $8,000, a comic book valued at $50 and a rare 1903 vintage nickel valued at $7,500.
State Police at Rockview
On May 2 at 7:04 p.m., a traffic stop was initiated on Tyrone Pike/Elm Street in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. The operator of the vehicle, Miranda Dunn, 22, of Altoona, was found to be under the influence of drugs. A search of the vehicle yielded drugs and other paraphernalia. Charges are pending.
———
Troopers were dispatched to a complaint of a retail theft at Weis Market on N. Centre Street in Philipsburg Borough. Eric Dillon, 37, of Philipsburg, allegedly had taken several items between March 15 and April 28 by utilizing the self checkout aisles in the store. He has been charged with retail theft.
———
PSP investigated an incident of DUI involving a 41-year-old male of Snow Shoe on West Nectarine Street/Third Street in Snow Shoe Borough on May 3 at 8:59 p.m.
———
PSP investigated an incident of aggravated assault on May 3 at 11:50 p.m. on Block Desert Road in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. A 24-year-old male of Julian allegedly assaulted a 42-year-old female of Snow Shoe and a 33-year-old male of Clarence. Charges are pending.