Lawrence Township
Police received a report of retail theft at Walmart Supercenter. Upon arrival police located Andrea Jean Snyder, 37, of Clearfield who attempted to place store merchandise into Walmart brand bags that Snyder brought into the store herself. Snyder was found to have outstanding warrants and to be on adult probation. She was taken into custody and was found to be in possession of more empty grocery bags in her pocket. Snyder had previously been trespassed from Walmart. She was housed in Clearfield County Jail and charges were filed.
State Police at DuBois
On June 16 at 6:03 a.m., PSP responded to a Bond Street, Brockway Borough residence for a non-fatal drug overdose of a 23-year-old male from Brockway. Investigation is ongoing.
PSP conducted a sobriety checkpoint on June 15. Two DUI arrests were made as well as two misdemeanor arrests and a misdemeanor warrant was served. Multiple summary traffic violations were observed in which seventeen citations and two warnings were issued.
On June 15 at 9:15 p.m., an incident of harassment occurring on Humpback Road, Warsaw Township was reported to police. Through investigation, it was determined that an uninvited guest, Eric Zellonis, 35, of Brookville approached a 24-year-old Erie female from behind while she was distributing shots at a wedding reception. Zellonis attempted to grope the female. Zellonis was cited through District Court.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On June 17 at 6:56 a.m., PSP was dispatched to Moore Cemetery, Pine Creek Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, a 2004 Ford Explorer occupied by Thomas Spitz, 42, of Brookville was located. During the encounter, it was learned that Spitz had active bench warrants. Spitz was taken into custody and was found to be in possession of suspected drug paraphernalia. Spitz was transported to Jefferson County Jail. Charges are pending.
On June 12 between 7 and 8:30 p.m., an unknown suspect(s) entered the front of the 118 Railroad St., Rossiter, residence then exited the residence through the back door. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Pennsylvania State Police.
State Police at Rockview
PSP responded to a crash on Sunday at 2:55 p.m. in Worth Township, Centre County. This crash occurred as a 2015 Chevrolet Cruz driven by Aricela I. Fontanez, 20, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was traveling on I-99 North at mile marker 60. Fontanez was traveling north when she lost control of the Chevrolet and it went into a spin. Fontanez struck the guide rail on the west side of the roadway causing disabling damage. Vehicle was towed. Two of the occupants were transported to Mt. Nittany Medical Center for injuries. All occupants were wearing seatbelts. Port Matilda Fire department and EMS and CentreLife Link EMS assisted on scene. Fantanez was cited.
On June 7 at 6:55 p.m., PSP were dispatched to an active domestic dispute at 149 Water St., Gregg Township. Arther Earnest, 56, of Spring Mills was in an argument with other family members inside the house when he shoved a 54-year-old Spring Mills female to the ground. The female sustained injuries and was treated at the hospital. Earnest was charged, placed in Centre County Correctional Facility and then transferred to SCI-Rockview pending a parole violation. A preliminary hearing on this matter was scheduled at Centre County Central Court.