PSP at Clearfield
- PSP investigated a theft incident that occurred on June 9 at 2 p.m. The unknown suspect(s) removed a tire from a portable traffic light, owned by Glenn O Hawbaker Inc., located at a construction site on Shiloh Road, Bradford Township. The unknown suspect(s) fled from the scene before police arrival. Anyone with any information is asked to contact PA State Police in Clearfield at 857-3800.
- On June 5, PSP investigated a stolen dirt bike that occurred overnight on Main Street in Coalport Borough. Unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s dirt bike which was parked outside. The unknown suspect(s) then fled in an unknown direction with the dirt bike. The victim located his dirt bike a few hours later in a creek in Coalport Borough. Anyone with information on the above actor(s) is encouraged to contact PA State Police in Clearfield at 857-3800.
- On June 1 at 4:40 p.m., PSP investigated a criminal mischief which occurred in the area of 1643 Mutton Hollow Rd. in Bradford Township. A 30-year-old male from Clearfield arrived at Mutton Hollow Road and caused damage to the victim’s bucket truck with the use of a cut piece of timber. The male was cited for criminal mischief through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
- PSP responded to a crash on Saturday at 6:27 a.m. in Lawrence Township, Clearfield County. This crash occurred as a 2014 Toyota Corolla driven by Jeffrey B. Depuy Jr., 26, of Coldwater, Michigan, was traveling east on I-80 near mile marker 117. As Depuy was traveling East, a deer entered the roadway from the right, and was struck by his vehicle. Vehicle was towed. No injuries were reported.
- On May 19 at 8:40 a.m., a 29-year-old male from Olanta was stopped for window tint, speeding and other traffic violations. During the stop it was discovered the male was in possession of drug paraphernalia and was determined to be driving under the influence. Charges pending blood results.
Clearfield Borough
- Police responded to the 100 block of Nichols Street after the homeowner woke up to someone in his residence. The male fled towards Turnpike Avenue. Police are continuing their investigation.
- Police arrested a male along Bigler Avenue after he was found to be intoxicated.
- Police assisted EMS with a medical emergency along Ogden Avenue. A male was transported to the hospital by EMS.
- Police responded to Dorey Street for a report of a suspicious male. Police searched the area but was unable to locate anyone.
- Police responded to E. Pine Street for a reported disturbance between a male and female. Police arrested the female for warrants and a probation violation. She was lodged in the Clearfield County Jail.
- Police received a harassment complaint from a Daisy Street resident.
- A wallet was turned into police. Police were able to contact the owner who responded and took custody of the wallet.
- Police located a male along Nichols Street who held an active warrant from the Lawrence Township Police Department. He was able to provide the funds needed.
- A purse was removed from a vehicle while it was parked along Dorey Street. The purse was later located and the items inside were destroyed and unable to be returned.
- Police assisted Lawrence Township Police with a theft incident.
- Police arrested a female for DUI after she was located passed out along Dorey Street. The female was found to be under the influence of controlled substances.
- Police responded to E. 10th Street and assisted Crisis with a mental health warrant.
- Items of drug paraphernalia were located along Williams Street and turned into police.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a call on June 10 at 8:15 a.m. about a male who was passed out at the wheel in front of Family Dollar. Officers responded to meet with the male and wake him up. Once he was awake enough, officers conducted field sobriety tests. He was taken into custody at the conclusion of the tests. The male gave officers a fake name, but eventually was identified as Joel Blaurock. He was transported to Clearfield Penn Highlands for a blood draw and released to a sober individual. Charges to be filed once blood results are received.