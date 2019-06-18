CLEARFIELD — The budget situation for the Clearfield Area School District improved a little over the last month and Business Administrator Sam Maney said the district will finish the 2018-19 school year with a deficit $250,000 to $500,000.
But despite that good news, it doesn’t change the scope of the next year’s financial forecast.
At last night’s school board committee meetings, Maney said costs and tax revenues appear to be better than originally anticipated. A few months ago, Maney said the district was looking at $1.3 million budget deficit for the 2018-19 school year.
But he said the district is still looking at a $3.5 million deficit next year.
Last month, the school board passed a $42.9 million preliminary budget that includes a 3-mill tax increase. However Maney said this represents a worst-case scenario.
“We plan for the worst but hope for the best,” Maney said.
A 3-mill tax increase means a resident with a home worth $100,000 would pay $75 more in real estate taxes.
Superintendent Terry Struble said the district has done a good job of controlling its costs and put much of the blame on the state legislature and its handling of the school employee retirement system.
Struble said in 2008-09, the district spent approximately $749,000 on retirement contributions for its employees. In 2017-18, it spent $4.8 million, an increase of more than $4 million.
“If it weren’t for that, we wouldn’t have a deficit,” Struble said.
Struble added that the retirement costs have spiraled out of control because the state legislature changed the formula, giving school employees more generous retirement benefits and passed the costs onto the local school districts.
Under the current formula, school districts in Pennsylvania aren’t expected to see their retirement costs decrease until 2050, Maney said.
To eliminate $3.5 million from the budget would require draconian cuts and layoffs that would completely change how the district educates its students.
The final budget will be voted on at next week’s meeting. At that point, the school board does have the option of reducing the tax increase, but does not have the option of increasing it to more than 3 mills.