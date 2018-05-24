Local businesses, organizations assist with Beautification Day

CLEARFIELD — Numerous individuals recently volunteered for Clearfield Revitalization Corporation’s Beautification Day held on May 19.
Volunteers included CNB Bank Employees, Clearfield residents, Clearfield Bison Basketball team, Cancer Support Group of Clearfield, and area Daisy Troop 46715.
Volunteers helped to clean, weed and mulch tree boxes in downtown Clearfield. Current and former Clearfield Borough Council members and some of the Clearfield Bison Basketball Team helped in cleaning the Susquehanna River bank located along South Front Street from Cherry Street to the point.
Daisy Scouts Troop 46715 and their families did a Beautification Day project that included Upper Witmer Park to and including the area in between to Lower Witmer Park in downtown Clearfield.
“The CRC is proud to work with our Clearfield business employees, residents, groups and students and empower them to benefit the community through Beautification Day,” said Main Street Manager Loretta Wagner. “Shaw Park is a focus on Beautification Day which is home to the Santa House and the Corner Concert Series starting on Friday, June 1 at 7 p.m. with “Singing Strings” playing a wide variety of music including Celtic fiddling, classical, popular, folk, and jazz music.
“The CRC wants the kids to be a part of community development and be able to take pride in our town. It is important for residents and kids to be invested in our community and this is a great project for all,” Wagner said.
