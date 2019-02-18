Local woman announces candidacy for Clearfield County Coroner

Olivia Cutler, 22, of Clearfield is seeking the nomination of Clearfield County Coroner.
Cutler, who has a son, is a 2014 graduate of Moshannon Valley Jr.Sr. High School. In 2014 she continued her education at the State University of New York. Cutler also had the honor of studying the dissolution of the Yugoslavian War abroad in Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro.
She has a Bachelor’s degree in anthropology, with a minor in bio medical anthropology, and community health.
Cutler is currently certified in HIV/AIDS peer counseling, and is certified in teaching home infectious disease self-testing.
Currently, Cutler is a practical nursing at Clearfield County Career and Technology Center, anticipating graduation in July.
“I want to be coroner to bring back integrity, compassion, and education outreach to the citizens of our county,” Cutler said.
Cutler would like to take a more active role within the county in educating residents in prevention of infant/child mortality pertaining to the opioid epidemic, as well as education for the county’s senior population on fall prevention and age-related health issues.
