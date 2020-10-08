CLEARFIELD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting area drivers to an upcoming closure on Route 970. The closure is part of the work on PennDOT’s reconstruction project at the Interstate 80 Woodland/Shawville Interchange at mile-marker 123.
At 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, the contractor will close Route 970 at the interchange and implement a detour to facilitate the erection of the I-80 eastbound bridge spanning Route 970. The detour will be 9.6 miles long and use routes 322 and 879 to reconnect with Route 970. This detour is scheduled to be in effect through 6 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16. Drivers familiar with the area may choose alternate routes.
Work on this project is being done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. The plan includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.
The overall project consists of replacing the existing eastbound and westbound bridges spanning Route 970, approach paving and reconstruction of the on/off ramps at the interchange. Other work includes drainage improvements, paving, guiderail installation, pavement markings, and miscellaneous construction on Route 970.
Francis J. Palo, Inc., of Clarion, is the contractor on this $17.9 million job. It is expected to run through the 2020, 2021, and 2022 construction seasons with an anticipated completion date in late October of 2022. All work is weather and schedule dependent.
PennDOT reminds motorists to use caution in and around work zones, obey posted speed limits, and follow official detour signs.