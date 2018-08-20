Penn Highlands Community Nurses to host 21st Annual Chili Bowl

CLEARFIELD — The 21st Annual Chili Bowl, hosted by Penn Highlands Community Nurses, will be held from 5-9 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 20, at the Clearfield Driving Park Expo II Building.
All proceeds raised at this event will stay in the community to cover expenses for area hospice patients that are not covered by insurance. This helps alleviate burdens from hospice patients and families in need who are facing end-of-life issues. This event also helps the bereavement program, which is a free service to anyone in the community who has suffered a loss.
This year’s theme is “Monopoly Fun & Games.” The planning committee is now accepting entries for the competition. Individuals, restaurants, churches, community organizations and businesses are invited to participate. Participants are encouraged to decorate their booth and/or dress in accordance with the theme.
For those not familiar with the Chili Bowl, here’s how it works: Chili entries are accepted in three categories, which are Open, Restaurant, Physicians/Emergency Responders and Church. The entry fee is $30, and the deadline for entries is Aug. 31. The judges determine winners in each category based on flavor, aftertaste, consistency, aroma and visual appeal.
Additional awards include:
- Spirit Award: based on participation and enthusiasm;
- Most Artistic: based on presentation of the booths;
- People’s Choice Award: determined by the patrons’ votes;
- Humanitarian Award: each entrant has a mason jar placed at their booth. Attendees may make a voluntary donation to help choose the chili entry that wins this award. Money may also be collected prior to the event for the Humanitarian Award.
In addition to the chili competition, themed-baskets are raffled off during the night. These baskets, containing a variety of items ranging from gift certificates, clothing, houseware and other items are donated by individuals, businesses and Penn Highlands Healthcare departments.
The baskets will be on display in the Penn Highlands Clearfield lobby: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 20-24. They will be on display at the Parkside Community Center in DuBois from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 27 and Aug. 28. They will also be at the Community Room in Martin’s in DuBois from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 29-Sept. 1. Finally, they will be back on display in the Penn Highlands Clearfield lobby from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 4-7; Sept. 10-14 and Sept. 17-18. People may purchase chances on the baskets during those exhibitions as well as the evening of the Chili Bowl.
Other activities at the Chili Bowl will include music by A Touch of Gray, children’s activities and kids’ coloring contest. Volunteers will be selling 50/50 chances and other raffle tickets.
While chili tasting is the main feature, other food items will be sold, including hot dogs, chips and drinks. Dave and Amy Duke of Clearfield will have their ice cream truck at the event. Proceeds from food and ice cream sales benefit hospice.
For registration information or questions about Chili Bowl, call 768-2012 or 800-841-9397 or email mkeck@phhealthcare.org.
Hospice is also seeking event sponsors, donations and door prizes.
