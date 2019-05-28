PSP at Clearfield
- A Coalport man was charged with fleeing and eluding police Friday. Officers report they attempted to stop a 58-year-old known man driving a 1997 Lincoln Mark VII for a traffic violation in Coalport. The man fled at high speeds on Main Street, Coalport and through various Beccaria Township highways driving in a reckless and careless manner. The man voluntarily stopped his vehicle and surrendered to police on Ball Hollow Road in Beccaria Township. Multiple summary traffic violations are pending.
- A report of a suspicious person at the Allport Cutoff, Morris Township, was investigated Friday. Officers reported two unknown men were walking onto the victim’s property when the victim opened the door to her residence. The two men ran towards the road and got into an unknown vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 857-3800.
- Two West Decatur residents were arrested Saturday and transported to the Clearfield County Jail. Officers report a 47-year-old woman and a 53-year-old woman were involved in a verbal altercation that became physical. Both were interviewed at the scene and both received minor to moderate injuries as a result of the altercation. Both were arrested for simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.
- A 38-year-old Ramey man was arrested Sunday following an investigation of a protection from abuse violation on Churner Road, Beccaria Township. Officers reported a 34-year-old Smoke Run woman was contacted by text message. Charges were filed in the district magisterial court.
Clearfield Borough
- Police were dispatched to North Second Street for an alarm. Police arrived and found that an employee had set off the alarm.
- Police assisted a motorist whose vehicle had become disabled along South Front Street. Police provided traffic control until the vehicle was able to be removed.
- Police responded to animal complaint along West Market Street where a dog was running in and out of traffic. The dog was later located along River Road where the owner was notified and responded.
- Police assisted emergency medical services personnel along South Third Street with a medical emergency.
- Police were called to Williams Street for a man that was being disorderly.
- Police assisted Lawrence Township Police with an incident along Montgomery Run Road where a driver fled from a vehicle stop.
- A man was arrested along Market Street after police found him to have an active arrest warrant.
- Police responded to East Pine Street for a suspicious woman. Police searched the area but were unable to locate her.
- Police responded to East Tenth Street for a report of a man that was harassing a woman. The man fled on foot prior to police arriving on scene. The male is to have several active arrest warrants.
- Police addressed a noise complaint along Turnpike Avenue.
- A man was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a mental health evaluation after he called police regarding a report of someone being shot. Police report the complaint was unfounded.
- Police arrested a man along Weaver Street after he was found to have an active arrest warrant from the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office.
- Police were called to East Locust Street for a reported disturbance. Police arrived and found that a man and woman engaged in a verbal argument.
- Police responded to Hannah Street to check the welfare of a woman. She was found to be OK.
- A woman was arrested and transported to jail after she arrived a residence along East Market Street attempting to get into the residence. The female was found to be highly intoxicated and attempted to resist police.
- Police assisted a motorist along Daisy Street after she was found to have a flat tire.
- Police arrested a man along West Locust Street after he had assaulted a woman. When police arrived, the man was in the process of striking the woman but was taken into custody by police. The man was found to be intoxicated. The male was arrested and taken to the jail.
- Police responded to East Market Street for a report of a woman and man engaged in a verbal argument. Police arrived and spoke to the parties who denied any involvement in the disturbance.
- Police were called to assist EMS along East Fourth Street. As a result, a woman was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Lawrence Township
- A two-car accident occurred Thursday at the intersection of Washington Avenue and McPhearson Street. A 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by Trenton Ferguson, 20, of Morrisdale impacted a vehicle driven by Joseph Martell, 42 of Morann when he was southbound on Washington Avenue. Ferguson’s vehicle came to a final rest on Washington Avenue. It was disabled and both airbags deployed.
- A section of Washington Avenue had to be closed and traffic detoured. Both Ferguson and his passenger, Hunter Wright, 19, of Curwensville, were wearing their seat-belts and were not injured. Martell was also wearing his seatbelt and was not injured. Ferguson was charged with failing to drive a vehicle at a safe speed, duties at a stop sign and careless driving. Officers were assisted by Hyde Volunteer Fire Co.
- A Clearfield man was arrested Thursday and transported to the Clearfield County Jail. Officers conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation on vehicle driven by Robert Lombardo, 25. Lombardo was found to have outstanding warrants and was in possession of a controlled substance. Charges were filed.
- Charges will be filed against an unidentified individual who fled from police Friday. Officers observed a blue Pontiac driving on Washington Avenue with suspended plate information. The vehicle accelerated and after a short pursuit struck a tree and had to be towed.
- Officers transported a man, Anthony English, 39, to Penn Highlands Clearfield Friday for an evaluation and treatment. Officers were called to Lewis Road, Glen Richey, for a report of a man possibly under the influence of an illegal substance while caring for a two-year-old. It was determined the man was in need of medical attention.
- Officers investigated a complaint of a stolen bicycle taken from Riverview Road Saturday. The man making the complaint said he was fishing when his yellow “gravity” mountain bike was taken. There is a large “gravity” sticker on the bike’s frame. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
- A Clearfield man was housed at the Clearfield County Jail Friday after he was found to have an active warrant. Officers conducted a warrant service at Lawrence Park Village, Clearfield, and Rick Smith, 58, was taken into custody without incident.
- Charges were filed against a Clearfield man and a Woodland woman Sunday. A traffic stop was made on River Road for an equipment violation, Officers located a large vacuum-sealed bag containing a large amount of marijuana in plain view. A further search produced a scale, numerous plastic bags and various items of drug paraphernalia.
- It was discovered Larry Rubly, 46, was in possession of the marijuana, bags and drug paraphernalia and Cassandra Wallace, 34, was in possession of the scale that belonged to Rubly and drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed against Wallace for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license and Rubly for possession with an intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A Clearfield man was housed in the Clearfield County Jail Sunday for 48 hours. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the Clearfield-Shawville Highway for an equipment violation. Michael Daubs, 32, was found to be under the influence of methamphetamine. He ultimately consented to a legal blood draw. His two passengers, a 43-year-old Clearfield woman and a 31-year-old Woodland man were not charged.
PSP at Rockview
- A Kylertown woman was arrested Tuesday for theft of services. Officers report Tia Bean, 54, utilized a dumpster on Dike Road, belonging to a Philipsburg company, for her own personal use. Charges will be filed through the district magisterial court.
- Officers will conduct a car seat safety check during National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Click-It or Ticket campaign through June 2. The safety check will be held Friday, May 31, from 3-6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of district magisterial court 49-3-03 at 118 Enterprise Dr., Philipsburg. The event is open to the public for anyone transporting children in a vehicle and would like to have their car seat checked for proper installation.