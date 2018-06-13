The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting area drivers to upcoming railroad work in the Clearfield area.
Starting Monday, June 18, crews from the RJ Corman Railroad will be working at two different crossings — one on Nichols Street in Clearfield and the other on Riverview Road/Coal Hill Road in Lawrence Township.
Crews will upgrade the existing flashing lights and circuitry. At the end of the project, both railroad crossings will have automatic flashing lights. Work is expected to last approximately two weeks.
This work has been approved by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission and made possible through Federal Safety Funds.
As work takes place at each location, drivers may encounter alternating, single-lane traffic patterns. Additionally, flaggers may be present in the roadway to control traffic. PennDOT reminds drivers to approach the railroad crossing and work area with caution and to “Always expect a train.”
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA is free, available 24 hours a day, and provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 860 traffic cameras
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
For PennDOT regional information on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.