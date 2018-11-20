HYDE — A fire early Sunday morning destroyed the Riverview Bible Church, 1107 Riverview Rd. in Hyde, causing more than $1 million in damages
Parishioners had gathered Saturday evening at 5 p.m. for a Thanksgiving meal and service, according to the church’s pastor, the Rev. Mark Eveleth, who told The Progress in an interview Sunday that he believed the last of those attending left the church about 8 p.m.
Pastor Eveleth said the fire was called in just before 5 a.m. by a driver passing by. He said he saw a vehicle pull in to the church’s entrance, then back out and stop.
“I looked over at the church. I suspected something was not right, then I saw flames coming out of the church,” Eveleth said.
Hyde Fire Co.’s Assistant Chief Dan Shepler Jr. said firefighters from 13 companies in Clearfield County were called out at 4:52 a.m. to fight the blaze in the 5,500-square foot structure that housed a sanctuary, Sunday school rooms and a social hall.
He estimated crews from Lawrence Township, Clearfield, Glen Richey, Curwensville, Grampian-Penn-Bloom, Woodland, Morris Township, Columbia in Osceola Mills, Houtzdale, Madera, Sandy Township and Goshen Township were on scene about four hours although his volunteers did not leave the scene until approximately 3:30 p.m as they stayed to assist the state police fire marshal in his investigation.
Clearfield Ambulance Service was also at the fire scene and had set up a triage station in the event there were injuries at the scene, Shepler said.
Several fire companies from Clearfield and Jefferson counties were on standby at the stations of a number of fire companies who were fighting the fire.
There were no injuries.
“Once we got everything set up, things went very smoothly,” Shepler said.
The state police fire marshal investigated the fire scene Sunday afternoon. The fire’s origin was determined to be in a storage closet in the structure, however the cause is still under investigation.
The fire marshal estimated damage at more than $1 million.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the fire marshal at 776-6136 or the Lawrence Township Police Department at 765-1647.
Eveleth said the church will rebuild.
“The Lord is taking care of our ministry and we have insurance, so we will go on from here.”
He said the church’s parishioners were meeting Sunday evening for a service.
“We will continue on and continue trusting the Lord,” Eveleth said.
Eveleth said he was the pastor of a church in Florida that experienced flooding and he was given advice to remember to help work through dealing with the disaster.
“I was told three things. ‘God loves you,’ ‘It’s going to be OK,’ and God will see you through this,’” he explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.