YMCA-CRC Christmas in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD — Organizers have joined forces to celebrate a day-long Christmas celebration in downtown Clearfield.
The Clearfield YMCA’s annual Christmas Parade and the Clearfield Revitalization Corporation’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony and the Ritz Theater’s free Christmas movie will all be held on Saturday, December 7, this year.
The free Christmas movie will start at 1 p.m. with the doors opening at 12:30 p.m. and a free bag of popcorn will be provided for all attendees. After the movie, at 3 p.m. the YMCA’s annual Christmas Parade will get underway. Santa and Mrs. Claus will again hitch a ride on a firetruck for the parade, according to Executive Director Don Herres of the Clearfield YMCA. Immediately following the parade the YMCA holds its Santa Party inside its gymnasium where all children can get their picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus and receive a free stocking full of gifts.
There will also be hot chocolate and cookies and the Clearfield County Fair Queens will assist the children in making a Christmas craft, Herres said.
From 4-6 p.m. the CRC will hold its Christmas lighting ceremony. The ceremony will feature performances by St. Francis student choir, the Clearfield Bison Band and the CAST Community, Main Street manager Loretta Wagner said. The tree lighting ceremony will open with performances by the Clearfield Bison Band and the CAST Community Choir. The tree lighting ceremony will be held at 5 p.m., immediately followed by the St. Francis School choir.
The community is again asked to bring ornaments for the tree as it did in the past, Wagner said.
Trinity United Methodist Church will also have free hot chocolate at the tree lighting ceremony, she said.
Also starting at 5 p.m. the Clearfield Fire Department will hold its Santa Tours where the fire department decorates its fire trucks and drives Santa and his elves around town to meet the children.
When asked why they decided to combine their events Herres said they had been talking about it for a few years and after last year’s parade they decided to go ahead and do it.
“If we are going to do something we might as well make it big,” Wagner said. “And I think it’s great we can all work together for the benefit of the community.”
The YMCA is also holding its “Jingle Bell Run” 5K at the Curwensville Civic Center at 10 a.m. on Dec. 7 and the CRC is holding a wine walk on Friday, Dec. 6., from 5-9 p.m. Wagner said tickets are already sold out for the wine walk.
Santa’s House will also be open on Sunday from
The Christmas Parade usually draws about 1,000 people downtown and the YMCA usually gives out 250-300 free stockings a year to children but Herres said they could draw more this year because there will be so many activities for families in downtown Clearfield that day.
Both Herres and Wagner said they hope this is the start of something that grows larger in the years to come.
Herres said he hopes in the future even more local organizations join in the fun and hold Christmas events that weekend and perhaps downtown retailers can offer special sales to bring even more people in.
Wagner said the hope is to have events to fill the entire weekend.
“I think this is the start of something bigger,” she said.
And Herres said he hopes the event grows to the extent that it becomes a tourist attraction and draws people in from outside the area to downtown Clearfield.