CLEARFIELD — Six young women are vying for the title of 2018 Clearfield County Fair Queen.
They are: Rebecca Liddle of DuBois; Jayna Vicary of Curwensville; Kyrsten Kowalczyk of Flinton; Sarah Simcox of Curwensville; Brittney Minnich of Tyrone; and Sydney Spencer of Grampian.
Liddle, 18, is a 2018 graduate of DuBois Central Catholic. She will attend Duquesne University in the fall to study speech/language pathology.
Vicary, 18, is a 2018 graduate of Curwensville Area High School. She has been accepted to Pennsylvania College of Technology to study welding engineering.
Kowalczyk, 19, is a 2017 graduate of Glendale Junior-Senior High School. She is currently a student at St. Francis University where she is working to earn a degree in international studies.
Simcox, 17, is a senior at Curwensville Area Junior-Senior High School.
Minnich, 20, is a 2016 graduate of Tyrone Area High School and a 2018 graduate of Penn Foster High School where she received a degree as a veterinarian’s assistant. She is currently enrolled at Penn Foster where she is working toward a degree as a veterinarian technician.
Spencer, 17, is a junior at Curwensville Area Junior-Senior High School.
The queen will be crowned Sunday, July 29 at the conclusion of the contest that begins at 4 p.m. on the grandstand’s main stage.
Radio Personality Bob E. Day will serve as the master of ceremonies assisted by 2016 Clearfield County Fair Queen and State Fair Queen Alternate Rachel Duke.
Each of the fair queen contestants has written an essay using the topic “What My Fair Means to My Community.” The composition is judged prior to the competition.
Each of the contenders will have a personal interview Sunday with a panel of three judges prior to the pageant.
During the pageant, each contestant will re-count a 3-5 minute timed speech on the topic, “Why You Should Come to My Fair.” The contestants will then change into evening gowns and return to the stage to provide some background information about themselves. All six will answer an impromptu question.
It was noted at the banquet July 22 held to introduce the contestants that because there are only six young women competing this year, three will be chosen for this year’s court — a queen and first and second runners-up.
The 2017 Clearfield County Fair Queen is Emily Andrulonis.
