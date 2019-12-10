HARRISBURG — Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman reminds Pennsylvanians that time is running out to enroll for 2020 individual health insurance plans under the Affordable Care Act. Open enrollment for 2020 ends Sunday, Dec. 15, but there is help to enroll and many plan options.
"Consumers have one more week to enroll or re-enroll in ACA marketplace coverage. Whether enrolling for the first time or re-enrolling, I encourage everyone to consider their coverage options and shop around for comprehensive coverage that best fits their needs," Altman said. "Many Pennsylvanians qualify for subsidies to offset their monthly premium. Also, assistance is available to help individuals sign up for coverage."
Information on plans available in Pennsylvania, where to seek enrollment assistance, and health insurance literature are available at www.insurance.pa.gov/4HealthIns. Consumers will also find a link to Consumers' Checkbook, where they can review plan options, estimate monthly premiums and total annual out-of-pocket costs for each plan, and learn how to purchase coverage.
The Insurance Department, in partnership with other state agencies, consumer advocacy organizations, insurers, hospitals, libraries and academia, created a series of short videos on "Health Insurance Literacy" detailing the importance of buying and using health insurance at www.insurance.pa.gov/literacy.
Consumers should be careful of where they shop for health insurance. Some companies and agents are offering plans that may seem ACA compliant, but are not. Consumers not shopping on Healthcare.gov are not shopping on the ACA marketplace.
In addition, consumers buying an off-exchange plan directly from a company should make sure they are on an official website for one of Pennsylvania's seven insurers offering individual health insurance: Capital Blue Cross, Geisinger, Highmark, Independence Blue Cross, Oscar, Pennsylvania Health and Wellness, and UPMC Health Plan.
For more information on health insurance or to contact the Insurance Department's Bureau of Consumer Services, visit www.insurance.pa.gov or call 1-877-881-6388.