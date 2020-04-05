Gov. Wolf, religious leaders encourage alternate forms of religious gatherings
HARRISBURG — Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and as significant religious holidays approach in the coming weeks, Gov. Tom Wolf and religious leaders from across the commonwealth are encouraging alternative forms of faith gatherings.
Wolf and Department of Health Sec. Dr. Rachel Levine updated the stay-at-home order guidance to reflect the need for further guidance for religious gatherings.
Updated guidance notes that while nothing in the stay-at-home order should affect the operation of religious institutions, “Religious leaders are encouraged to find alternatives to in-person gatherings and to avoid endangering their congregants. Individuals should not gather in religious buildings or homes for services or celebrations until the stay-at-home order is lifted.”
“I know that we’re nearing several holidays, including major religious holidays like Easter and Passover,” Gov. Wolf said. “I am encouraging religious leaders hosting a holiday celebration to consider an alternative that does not bring people together in-person.
“As a person of faith, I understand how important it is to worship, and that congregating, whether for a service or seder dinner, can be at the very core of one’s faith. But I also understand how important it is to help neighbors, and the best way to help our neighbors right now is not by congregating. It’s by staying at home.”
Pennsylvania religious leaders joined Wolf in urging fellow leaders to embrace alternate forms of worship.
“Christians the world over are preparing to enter the holiest week of the year,” said Most Rev. Nelson J. Pérez, Archbishop of Philadelphia. “This year, Holy Week comes at a time when the coronavirus has abruptly altered our lives. For the common good, and for the preservation of each other’s health, it is essential for all Pennsylvanians to heed the governor’s call not to gather in large groups. We must embrace our common responsibility to one another and slow the spread of this virus. We are blessed with the gifts of technology and social media, which enable us to experience the richness of these Holy Days virtually.”
“In more than 2000 years the church has faced and survived many adversities, including two world wars, The Spanish Flu and The Great Plague,” said Pastor Franky Rodriguez, CDA Community Church, Philadelphia. “The church is not going to go away because we the people of God are the church! In times of trouble the Church gets closer, not further apart. This is not a physical closeness, it’s a spiritual one. Although we will not be in the same physical location, we have the technology to share the word of God. This Easter the Church is still united like every other Easter, with thanksgiving, prayer and supplication for the inhabitants of the world. So, let’s be responsible and be together, apart.”
“This is an excellent time for all of us to remember that the church is not a building, but the people who make up the congregation,” said Senior Pastor Mark Kelly Tyler, Ph.D., Mother Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, Philadelphia. “We must do everything within our power to save the lives of those we’ve been called to shepherd. If that means livestreaming the worship services and holding Bible Study in video chat rooms, so be it. I fully support Governor Wolf’s effort to keep Pennsylvanians safe and Mother Bethel AME Church is joining in the fight to slow the spread and flatten the curve.”
Pennsylvania has more than 10,000 cases and 136 deaths since the first case was announced on March 6. Gov. Wolf has put in place measured, thoughtful mitigation efforts to save lives and stop the spread, include a statewide stay-at-home order.
“I know that Pennsylvanians are strong, resilient and care about their families, friends, neighbors and community, including their religious communities,” Wolf said. “We must all continue to do our part to stop the spread of this deadly virus.”