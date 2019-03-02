Weather Alert

...WIDESPREAD MODERATE TO POTENTIALLY HEAVY SNOWFALL FOR SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT... .LOW PRESSURE OVER THE LOWER MISSISSIPPI VALLEY EARLY SUNDAY MORNING WILL MOVE QUICKLY NORTHEAST AND CROSS THE DELMARVA PENINSULA EARLY MONDAY. THE STORM TRACK WILL BRING SNOW OF VARYING INTENSITY TO MUCH OF CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA AND THE SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY. THE SNOW SHOULD BE LIGHTER OVER NORTHWESTERN PENNSYLVANIA, AND WILL LIKELY MIX WITH RAIN AND SLEET AT TIMES IN THE FAR SOUTHEAST, WHICH WILL LIKELY HOLD DOWN ACCUMULATIONS TO 4 INCHES OR LESS IN BOTH PARTS OF THE STATE. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 7 INCHES, WITH LOCALIZED AMOUNTS UP TO 9 INCHES, ARE POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA. * WHEN...FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON DIFFICULT TRAVEL CONDITIONS. SIGNIFICANT REDUCTIONS IN VISIBILITY ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THERE IS THE POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT WINTER WEATHER THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. CONTINUE TO MONITOR FORECASTS AND REVIEW WINTER WEATHER SAFETY AND PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION AT WEATHER.GOV/WINTER. &&