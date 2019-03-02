ALTOONA — Clearfield, fresh off winning the team title last weekend at districts, put together another strong performance Friday on the opening day of the Class AAA Northwest Regional Wrestling Tournament at Altoona High School.
The Bison, who brought nine wrestlers to Altoona, went 5-3 in the first round then 3-3 in the quarterfinals as seniors Johnathan Thomas (106 pounds) and Caleb Freeland (145) and freshman Mark McGonigal (152) reached today’s semifinals. Six other Bison begin the day in the consolation bracket in hopes of battling back to earn a trip to states.
Clearfield sits in sixth place in the team standings after Day 1 with 27 points. Cathedral Prep leads the team race with 56 points and is followed by Mifflin County (40) and Central Mountain (35.5).
Thomas (12-2), who had a first-round bye, pulled out a hard-fought 5-4 win against Altoona’s Luke Hileman (27-12) in the quarterfinals. Thomas led 2-1 after one period and pushed that lead to 3-1 with a second-period escape.
Hileman escaped early in the third to pull within a point, but Thomas used a takedown with 47 seconds to go to seal the victory before Hileman escaped in the final seconds.
Next up for Thomas in today’s semifinals is District 10 champ Jacob Van Dee (33-11), a freshman from Cathedral Prep.
Freeland (26-9) notched a pair of victories to reach the 145-pound semifinals. He opened his tourney by pinning Juniata’s Albert Heiter (5-21) in 1:26 in the first round, then won by injury default over Central Mountain’s Lane Porter (22-10), the District 6 champ.
Porter was forced to take injury time twice when Freeland tried to hit throws on the edge of the mat, with the second instance ending things in 1:17 when the Wildcat couldn’t continue. There was no score at the time.
The Bison senior faces Cathedral Prep sophomore Paniro Johnson (33-5), the D-10 champ, in today’s semifinals. Johnson won a regional title at 120 last year.
McGonigal (29-7) also collected a pair of wins Friday and became the Bison’s third semifinalist.
The Bison freshman posted a dominating 13-0 major decision of Mifflin County’s Anson Wagner (11-21) in his first regional match in the opening round. He followed that up with a 3-0 win against Central Mountain senior Alonzo Henry (23-12) in the quarterfinals. McGonigal used a third-period escape and takedown with 23 seconds remaining to secure the win.
McGonigal faces D-10 champ Marques McClorin (25-14) of Cathedral Prep in the semifinals. McClorin edged Cranberry’s CJ Shreffler (19-12), 6-5, in their quarterfinal bout.
That trio was joined in the quarterfinals by freshmen Nolan Barr (113), Karson Cline (120) and Oliver Billotte (195). Each went 1-1 on the day.
Barr (21-14) pinned Brashear’s Ryan Bernard in 44 seconds in the first round before dropping a 6-0 decision in the quarters to Meadville’s Vincen Rinella (30-3), the D-10 champ.
Cline (25-15) opened with a wild 12-7 win against Cathedral Prep’s Jamale Crockett (16-18) before losing a tight 4-0 contest to Mifflin County senior Christian Fisher (30-7), the D-6 champ. Fisher is a returning regional champ at the weight.
As for Billotte (14-8), he decked Carrick’s Jeremy Follin in 56 seconds in his opener before being pinned by Prep’s Kareem Carson (35-8) late in the third period (5:38) of their 195-pound quarterfinal. Billotte scored a takedown in the third to tie things up at 5-5 before Carson escaped and took the Bison down to his back, securing the fall with 22 seconds remaining.
Clearfield had three wrestlers — seniors Jude Pallo (138) and Avry Gisewhite (285) and junior Brett Zattoni (170) — drop their first round bouts but move on to Day 2.
Pallo (21-9) dropped an 8-0 contest to Central Mountain senior Cody Coleman (23-10), the District 6 runner-up, while Zattoni (11-22) lost a tight 2-1 contest to D-6 runner-up Nate Fisher (21-9) of Hollidaysburg in the first round. Fisher went on to reach the semifinals
Gisewhite (18-16) found himself in a close bout entering the third period against Central Mountain’s Jacob Edwards (25-7), but the Wildcat pulled out a 6-2 victory to advance. Edwards went on to win his next bout to reach the heavyweight semifinals.
Action resumes today at 10 a.m. with the first round of consolations. The semifinals are slated for 12:30 p.m., with the finals and consolation finals starting at 6 p.m.
