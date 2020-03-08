HERSHEY — Clearfield sophomore Oliver Billotte finished off a breakout season on the mat by bringing home an eighth-place medal from Hershey in his first trip to the PIAA Class AAA Wrestling Championships.
Billotte made the full-time switch from 220 pounds to 285 late in the season and used his athleticism to excel in the postseason as an undersized heavyweight. The Bison weighed in the low to mid 220s in Hershey.
Billotte (37-7) won a district title and placed second at the Northwest Regional on his way to states. He was just 15-9 as a freshman.
Once in Hershey, the Bison went 3-3 to land on the podium.
He entered Saturday morning in the consolation quarterfinals, where he suffered a 16-8 loss at the hands of Conrad Weisner’s Adam Kase (39-7), who went on to place fifth.
The loss dropped Billotte into Saturday night’s seventh-place match and rematch with Greensburg-Salem’s William McChesney, who bested the Bison 3-1 in Thursday’s first round.
The second meeting was another tight bout that saw McChesney use a four-point second period to edge Billotte, 4-3, for the higher medal. Billotte led 2-1 in the period after a takedown, but McChesney countered with an escape and takedown of his own to lead 4-2 after two periods.
Billotte chose down in the third and needed just five seconds to escape to make it 4-3. Unfortunately for the Bison, he was unable to get break McChesney’s defense as he fought off a late shot attempt by the Bison after he was called for stalling.
“It feels good,” said Billotte of placing in his first trip. “As a sophomore, I didn’t really know what to expect. I came down here with a goal to place, and it was a good learning experience.
“I’m ready to build off that for the next couple years, and hopefully I can stand at the top of the podium one of those years.”
Clearfield coach Jeff Aveni heaped praise on his sophomore big man.
“The biggest thing he did here was believe in his abilities, and he showed up and competed to find out how good he was,” said Aveni. “Some guys look at who they’re wrestling and what they did last year.
“The kid he wound up with in the first round of consolations came into this tournament 39-1 and knocked off Simmers from Altoona in the first round last year.
“He was a good kid and Oliver goes out and puts him on his back. That was a great win there, and he just showed up and competed each match. I couldn’t be more proud of him. He came down and wrestled hard every match, and he was in every match and had opportunities in the ones he lost, and he’s coming home with his first medal.
“I don’t know what his expectations coming in were, but when we made the decisions as a coaching staff we wanted him to go to heavyweight our reasoning was we thought he could medal.
“And, he came down here and did it. I hope he enjoys the moment. He’s a big-time two-sport athlete, and he was great things ahead of him the next two years in both sports. I think he’s going to have some fun.”