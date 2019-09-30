BROOKVILLE — Despite having just three players, the Clearfield girls golf team put together a solid season, and that trend continued Monday at the District 9 Class AA Championships as Clearfield had one regional qualifier, placed all three players in the Top 11 and finished second in the team race.
Junior Christina McGinnis led the way for the Lady Bison, as she became the program’s first West Regional qualifier in recent memory while helping her team place second to Punxsutawney in the team standings, 306-338.
McGinnis carded an even 100 on what was a dreary day for the most part, as rain fell off and on in the morning before conditions improved early in the afternoon.
That 100 captured the third and final berth from D-9 to the West Regional Tournament.
And, McGinnis had little wiggle room in securing that berth, as 100 in the highest score a girl is allowed to shoot under PIAA rules to advance, even if they finish in a predetermined qualifying spot.
One shot more, and McGinnis would have seen her season end despite the third place finish. Instead, she’ll have two weeks of practice before heading to the regional event at Tom’s Run Golf Course in Blairsville on Oct. 15.
“I’m pretty excited to move on,” said McGinnis. “It means a lot to me because I have been working really hard over the summer and throughout the season golfing every day. I would have liked to have done better, but I’m still happy with the score (considering the conditions) and how I placed.
“It will be great to go to regionals and have that experience for next year (senior season) too.”
The only girls in Class AA to handle the conditions — and the course — better than McGinnis were Punxsutawney’s Brianna Hoover, who repeated as champion after firing an 89, and Clarion’s McKayla Kerle who was the runner-up with a 95.
Hoover shot a 94 last year to win her first D-9 title on her home course at the Punxsutawney Country Club. McGinnis had a 108 a year ago and tied for fifth with Kane’s Natalia Chittester, who was supposed to be part of the top Class AA group with Hoover and McGinnis but could not play after being injured over the weekend.
As for McGinnis’ teammates, seniors McLain Alt and Kathryn Barnes shot 118 and 120 to finish 10th and 11th, respectively, to help the Lady Bison edge Moniteau by two shots (338-340) for second place.
“It’s tough, because we had a practice round on Saturday and it was a beautiful day and different conditions and she shot a 90,” said Clearfield coach Leslie Palumbo.
“It’s hard as a golfer to get that, then get what we got today. But, she did great.
“I’m ecstatic for all three of them. They did great and we came in second for districts. I’m thrilled for that. It was a great team effort and we’ve only had the three girls all season. I’m very impressed with all three of them and excited to go to Tom’s Run.”
Curwensville’s Jensen Duke also competed in the Class AA field Monday and finished 22nd after posting a 155.
Bradford’s Elyse Godding carded the low round of the day — an 80 — to unseat teammate Kate Huber as the Class AAA champion. Huber was the runner-up with a 93.