Today

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 85F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 86F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.