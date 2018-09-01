SPRING MILLS — If you like offense, Spring Mills was the place to be on Friday night as the visiting Clearfield Bison came into town to take on the Penns Valley Rams. Both teams combined for almost 1,000 yards of offense and 98 points. But in the end, the Bison won 56-42 thanks to outscoring the Rams 28-7 in the third quarter and by five rushing touchdowns from senior Caleb Freeland.
“We made a few adjustments and I challenged the team at halftime,” Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko said. “We knew we were playing a good team on the road. Penns Valley is much improved. They have some good players. They’re a good team and to come in here and get a win, it’s huge for us.”
The Bison forced a three-and-out on Penns Valley’s first possession — in what ended up being a rarity on the night — and Clearfield scored first on an Isaac Rumery quarterback keeper for eight yards and a 7-0 lead once Zack Hess tacked on the extra point with 7:39 left in the first quarter.
For the first half, it was essentially a heavyweight fight — both teams trading back blows and answering one another. Penns Valley tied it up at 7-7 a couple minutes later when quarterback Aaron Tobias found Cole Breon for a 31-yard score. The Rams then got another touchdown with six seconds left in the first quarter from a 28-yard reception by Ryan Ripka on a third-and-17.
Clearfield only needed three plays to tie it up once again with Freeland’s first TD on the night from 13 yards out.
Freeland was the leading rusher on the night with 133 yards on 16 carries.
“Caleb Freeland has been a great surprise — well, he’s not a surprise anymore,” Janocko said. “And I thought our offensive line played well.”
Clearfield then took a 21-14 lead on Freeland’s second score with 4:05 left in the first half. Penns Valley then tied it up 21-21 with 47.8 seconds left in the first half with a 5-yard reception from Austin Fisher.
The Bison ended up running its two-minute offense with Rumery slinging it to his receivers, as Clearfield made it all the way down to the Penns Valley 4-yard line. But Rumery’s fourth-and-goal pass fell incomplete with 1.3 seconds left in the first half, as both teams went into the break with three touchdowns on the board.
The beginning of the second half saw both teams score kick return touchdowns. Jake Lezzer got the Bison a 28-21 lead on an 83-yard kickoff score that opened the second half, while Ripka busted off a 79-yard return touchdown to match it just 10 seconds later.
“Jake’s a heck of a player and (Ryan Ripka) is a heck of a player,” Janocko said. “Two great kids making great plays.”
Lezzer made another big play after it was knotted up at 28-28, hauling in a 49-yard touchdown from Rumery to take a 35-28 lead. Penns Valley’s next drive only lasted one play, as Tobias was picked off by Bison freshman Oliver Billotte.
“Honestly, I thought the game turned around when Oliver Billotte made the interception,” Janocko said. “Because we got up by one touchdown and that (INT) was our chance to get up by two touchdowns.”
Three plays later, Janocko and his team got the two touchdown lead he was looking for, as Freeland got his third score — this time from 32 yards out — for a 42-28 lead. Freeland got his fourth TD with 52 seconds left in the third quarter, giving the Bison a 49-28 lead that they would never look back from.
Ripka added a score for Penns Valley midway through the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 49-25. But Freeland’s final touchdown with 1:41 left in the game sealed the deal. Penns Valley then added a score from a Snyder 5-yard reception with 11 seconds left to set the final at 56-42.
Lezzer had 121 yards receiving on five receptions, while Taye Lynch and Spencer Graham hauled in 77 yards and 60 yards, respectively. Rumery was extremely efficient under center on the night, going 14-of-17 for 263 yards and a score to go along with the one he added on the ground.
In the loss, Rams quarterback Tobias threw for 419 yards, hitting plenty of his receivers in stride on the night. Snyder had 144 yards on six receptions and Ripka tallied 106 yards on seven receptions.
“Our defense, they gave up some points, but we made some key stops and key plays when we needed to,” Janocko said.
Those “key stops” included two stops inside the red zone, as Penns Valley fourth down passes fell incomplete from the Clearfield 13-yard line and the 3-yard line in the second half.
Overall, Janocko said he was most pleased with how his team “answered the bell at halftime,” as they outscored the Rams by a 35-21 margin.
“I thought Penns Valley had momentum,” Janocko said. “They stopped us there (before the half) and it took a lot of character after halftime.”
With the win, Clearfield goes to 2-0 on the season and hosts Central next week for its first home game of the season.
“Hey, we’ve been on the road for two weeks, so it’ll be nice to go home,” Janocko said.
