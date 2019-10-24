BROCKWAY — The Clearfield and Bradford boys soccer teams traded blows for 80 full minutes Thursday night in the District 9 Class 3A title game, and in the end it was the Owls who pulled out a tight 3-2 victory at Frank Varischetti Field to repeat as district champs.
The teams traded scores at nearly the identical times in each half, with Bison senior Andrew Lopez converting a pair of penalty kicks to pull Clearfield even each time at 1-1 and 2-2. That second PK conversion came with 20:58 to play.
Bradford regained the lead 3:36 later when Ian Grady blasted a rebound shot past Bison keeper Graeson Graves to put the Owls up for good at 3-2. Owl Colton Swanson started the scoring play when he slammed a shot off the crossbar.
A scramble ensued, and the ball eventually found its way to the foot of Grady who netted his second goal of the game — which proved to be the game-winner with 17:22 left on the clock.
Top-seeded Clearfield had its chances to tie the game from there, and appeared to have earned a third penalty kick in the game when Lopez looked to be fouled just inside the top of the Owls’ box.
However, the referee ruled the foul occurred two yards outside the box, and the Bison were awarded a direct kick at that spot. Luke Winters took that kick and fired a shot on goal that Lopez narrowly missed getting a foot on to redirect it home. Instead, Bradford keeper Evan Schmidt smothered Winters’ shot to keep it a 3-2 game.
Schmidt also stopped a header attempt by Nicholas Ryan in the 72nd minute, while Winters had a shot be just off the mark in the 74th minute.
Clearfield’s final scoring chance came with 1:12 to play when Schmidt stopped a direct kick from Hugh Brickley.
Second-seeded Bradford beat DuBois, 5-2, in the semifinals to reach the finals. The Beavers handed the Bison one of their two regular season losses with a 5-1 victory on Sept. 28.
“I’m really proud of my guys. They played a hard game tonight,” said Clearfield coach Todd Trinidad. “That was a tough team we were up against. We played our hearts out and kept it close. Unfortunately, we didn’t come out the winner tonight.
“I thought that one foul (late) was in the box, but you have to go with the referee’s call which sometimes doesn’t go with you. But, we had a few missed opportunities.
“Andrew (Lopez) played a great game with two goals and played injured (cramping issues) in second half. The seniors were great tonight. Hugh Brickley played great in midfield, and in the back Nate Barr played incredible center back while Hayden Williams and Trevor Hoffman did wonderful.
“Graeson made some big saves too. We had a great defense this year on the back line, and I couldn’t be prouder of those guys.”
Clearfield had the game’s first shot in the opening minute, but Ryan’s effort sailed high over the crossbar. Bradford countered with a pair of scoring chances over the next three minutes, but Grady sent a shot just wide of the near post while Graves stopped a shot by Swanson.
Schmidt then came up with a huge save in the fifth minute when he stopped a point-blank shot by Lopez. He then turned away another Bison shot 30 seconds later.
Bradford was the team to finally crack the scoreboard when Grady blasted home a 25-yard shot on a direct kick after the Bison were whistled for a handball with 25:14 left in the half.
Clearfield answered back 3:22 later when a Bison was tripped in the box, resulting in a penalty kick that Lopez calmly buried into the back of the net.
Neither side scored over the final 21:52 of the half, although it wasn’t for a lack of chances. Graves and Schmidt each made a couple saves during that stretch, while both teams also had a couple shots be just off the mark.
Bradford came out after the break and seized control in the first 15 minutes of the second half — keeping the ball largely on Clearfield’s half of the field.
Swanson had shots go just high and just wide during that stretch, while Graves made a nice save on a shot by Alex Marrone.
The Owls finally cracked Graves in the 54th minutes on a rebound.
Graves initially got a hand on a shot by Swanson but the deflection went to Ryan Miller, who blasted home a shot to put the Owls up 2-1 with 26:45 to play.
Clearfield pulled even again just over six minutes later when Bradford was called for another trip in the box. Lopez then made it 2-for-2 on penalty tries on the night to make it 2-2.
A victory wasn’t in the cards for the Bison though, as Grady collected Bradford’s second rebound scored of the half to put his side up for good with 17:22 to play. The Owls then fought off a hard surge by the Bison over the final 15 minutes or so to make it back-to-back D-9 titles.
The game was the final one in a Clearfield uniform for seniors Barr, Brickley, Hoffman, Lopez, Williams and Colton Suhoney.
“It was a great season,” said Trinidad. “They won the Mountain League and I m just proud of the effort they put in this season.”
“We really didn’t know what to expect (from Clearfield), but we did not expect it to be this tight,” said Bradford coach Wesley Lohrman. “Todd did a great job preparing his team and they came out and were very physical and started attacking our back line.
“But, I’m glad we did have some challenges (tough games) earlier in our season because three games ago we may have given this game away. We’ve been in situations where that has happened. We’ve learned from that and today we were able to learn and overcome our mistakes and come away with the win.”
Clearfield ended its season with a record of 13-3.
Bradford 3, Clearfield 2
Scoring Summary
First Half
B—Ian Grady (direct kick), 14:46.
C—Andrew Lopez (penalty kick), 18:08.
Second Half
B—Ryan Miller (Colton Swanson assist), 53:15.
C—Andrew Lopez (penalty kick), 59:02.
B—Ian Grady (Colton Swanson assist), 62:38.
Shots: Clearfield 15, Bradford 20.
Saves: Clearfield 9 (Graeson Graves), Bradford 8 (Evan Schmidt).
Corner kicks: Clearfield 8, Bradford 3.