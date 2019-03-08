HERSHEY — Philipsburg-Osceola’s first foray into the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships came to end Friday as junior Chase Chapman and sophomore Hunter Weitoish each saw their run towards a state medal fall one win short.
Chapman (27-9) started the day in the 132-pound quarterfinals after winning his opening match Thursday, while Weitoish (152) was trying to battle back through the consolation bracket after going 1-1 on Thursday.
Chapman’s reward for beating returning state medalist Colin Leonard (37-8) of Mount Lebanon on Thursday was a quarterfinal matchup with the state’s second ranked wrestler — Cambridge Springs senior Tye Varndell (40-0).
Varndell, who was fourth in Hershey last year, proved to be too much for the Mountie as he recorded an 18-2 technical fall of Chapman in 4:30.
The loss dropped Chapman into the third round of consolations, commonly known as “the blood round” at states where a win guarantees a wrestler a spot on the podium.
All that stood between Chapman and his first state medal was Montrose senior Joseph Hester, who unfortunately for the Mountie, pulled out a wild 11-6 victory to reach the medal rounds.
Hester, who will wrestle for 7th place, jumped out to the early lead with a takedown in the 1-minute first period. Chapman then chose bottom in the second and evened things when he reversed Hester 34 seconds into the period.
Hester went back out front with an escape just past the midway point, then took down the Mountie with 17 seconds on the clock for a 5-2 advantage. Chapman escaped in the final seconds to trail 5-3 after two periods.
The third then turned into a back-and-forth battle with the duo trading sequences of escapes and takedowns. Chapman had an escape and takedown in the middle of that stretch to get within two at 8-6 with 36 seconds to go.
But, Hester quickly escaped and took down Chapman one final time in the closing seconds to seal the victory.
As for Weitoish (30-11), he also wrestled twice Friday — winning his first bout to give himself a chance to reach the medal rounds.
The Mountie sophomore started the day in the second round of consolations, where he bested Williams Valley senior Chett Pesta (31-9), 10-8, in a bout he appeared to be in total control of.
After a scoreless first. Pesta chose down in the second period. Weitoish made him pay for that decision by turning Pesta for three backpoints just past the midway point of the period.
Pesta reversed Weitoish shortly thereafter, but the Mountie returned the favor just before the buzzer to lead 5-2 after two periods.
Weitoish started down in the third and reversed Pesta to his back for a five-point move just over 30 seconds in to take a commanding 10-2 lead.
However, Pesta wasn’t finished as the Viking scored an escape, takedown and three nearfall points in the final 1:04 to make it 10-8.
Weitoish fought off his back though and held on for the two-point victory.
The Mountie’s run ended in the ensuing round though as Westmont-Hilltop sophomore Hudson Holbay pinned Weitoish in 35 seconds to reach the medal rounds, where he will wrestle for 7th.
