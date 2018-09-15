CURWENSVILLE — The undefeated Smethport Hubbers rolled into Riverside Stadium on Friday night looking to spoil the Curwensville Golden Tide’s homecoming celebration, and spoil is exactly what they did. Led by running back Blake Kinner’s rushing yards 171 yards, the Hubbers held Curwensville to a single touchdown in a 20-7 defeat to improve to 4-0.
Defensively, we just gave up a couple of big plays tonight,” Curwensville assistant coach Chris Folmar said. “It just is what it is — it’s field position — and you can’t be a good team with field position like that. Kudos to Smethport. They’ve built and built and built and built. They’ve got a couple of really nice sized kids. They’ll run power at you ... That’s awesome. Good for them.”
The Golden Tide trailed 7-0 just 2:16 into the game after Smethport took the opening drive of the game 61 yards on four plays, capped by Kinner’s 41-yard touchdown run.
Both teams would trade possessions back and forth until the beginning of the second quarter. That’s when Braden Johnson gave the Hubbers a 14-0 lead on a two-yard backwards pass from quarterback Grant Ognen that technically goes into the books as a two yard run.
“They made some plays tonight that were bang-bang plays,” Folmar said. “You can tell their kids have been together for a long time.”
Curwensville answered back by going 62 yards on nine plays. With 6:02 left in the second quarter, senior running back Cole Bressler punched through the middle of the Hubbers defense for a 34-yard touchdown.
“Cole plays hard,” Folmar said. “Cole plays every down. You know, our seniors play every week.”
Bressler lead the Golden Tide with 77 yards rushing. Fellow senior Blake Passarelli added 55 yards on the ground on 18 carries.
But for the rest of the game, the Golden Tide just couldn’t get anything going on offense, as they only had 148 total rushing yards on 43 carries.
“Our kids played hard,” Folmar said. “We played 48 minutes of football tonight. We have a whole bunch of sophomores and they’re getting better every week. I said week one, speaking for coach (Andy Evanko) and I, we just have to keep coaching and we just have to get better ... We are not at all disappointed in these kids. They work hard and they come to practice. We’ve got a whole bunch of young kids.”
The final score of the game came with 55 seconds left in the third quarter. After Kinner ripped off a 51-yard run to the Curwensville 8-yard line, newly inserted quarterback Noah Lent took a QB keeper up the middle for a 4-yard score. Noah Costa tacked on the extra point to give the Hubbers a 20-7 lead.
Curwensville’s defense kept them in the game until the very end, shutting down many Smethport drives, but the offense just couldn’t answer the bell. Folmar said they’ll continue to work at getting back to where the team should be.
“That group’s been on the top and we’re climbing back up there,” Folmar said. “They work, they have worked for us and they’re going to get our program back where it needs to be. We’re not satisfied and they’re not satisfied with mediocrity. That’s a great group of kids and we’ll take them any day of the week.”
Curwensville falls to 2-2 on the year, but Folmar said being .500 after four games is far from being a lost season.
“We’re not out of it yet,” Folmar said. “We’re going to get better. Coach (Evanko) has said for the 18 years that I’ve been with him — our goal is to get better tomorrow. Today’s over and not we’re just worried about what is next. Our kids come to work. They love Coach Evanko and they love Golden Tide football.”
Next week, Curwensville travels to Keystone as they look forward to playing an unfamiliar opponent.
“We don’t know much about them and they don’t know much about us,” Folmer said of Keystone. “It’s a fun experience for us. It’s always nice to play new teams. We have to get prepared for them. I’ve seen them against some other teams where they have a pretty wide open offense ... We just have to get ready to go.”
