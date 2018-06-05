The Summer Reading program returns to the Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library in Clearfield this summer with activities and fun for all ages.
The theme for this year’s program is “Libraries Rock.” Program Director Lisa Coval said the library will be exploring the music aspect of the theme as well as the geology and science component.
“We have a variety of interests covered this year,” Coval added. “From music to science and everything in between.”
Coval said the program said “significant growth” last year and hopes for continued growth this summer. More than 300 participants were involved in 2017.
The overarching goal of the program is to bring back an interest in libraries. Coval noted additional benefits of the program include helping children avoid the “summer slide” by honing their reading skills and getting them involved in educational programs.
“We enjoy presenting programs to the community,” Coval remarked. “It’s an excellent opportunity to become acquainted to the library and see what we have to offer.”
Coval emphasized that the program is not just for children. The program is broken down into five ages groups who meet at different times throughout the week. The five groups are the following: Read-to-Me (Birth through preschool), School Age A (Kindergarten through 2nd grade), School Age B (3rd through 5th grade), Young Adult (6th grade through 12th grade), and adult.
The Summer Reading program consists of seven weeks of activities starting June 12 and running through the beginning of August. As expected, literacy is highly encouraged throughout the program.
Throughout the summer, young adults and adults can log all books read or listened to in order to receive tickets. Tickets can also be received for each program attended. At the end of the program, tickets can be used to win prizes such as a PS4 Gaming System, Altoona Curve baseball tickets, massage certificate, and more. During the eighth and final week of the program, participants can turn in their reading logs and tickets for their chance to win. Prizes will be drawn on Aug. 3.
New this year is a “Battle of the Bands: Jam Out Against Hunger” fundraiser. The library is teaming with the Clearfield Revitalization Corporation and the traveling Potter Baseball Team for an exciting evening of music. All monies raised will go directly to the Kitchen of Care at West Side United Methodist Church and the soup kitchen at the Trinity United Methodist Church.
For a donation of $5, residents can enjoy the talents of four local bands — Temptation Alley, Brother Maines, Hellbent and Twin Reverb. Attendees can vote for their favorite by placing an additional donation in that band’s canister. The band who raises the most money will be the winner.
“We wanted to do something new and fresh where there was also a need,” Coval commented on the fundraiser.
The kick-off program will be held at 1 p.m. on June 12 for all ages. The event will feature magician Bobby Cadabra.
Registration for the Summer Reading program is going on all week during regular operating hours at the library. For additional questions or a calendar of events, contact the library at 765-3271.
