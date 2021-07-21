Propaganda works. It just does. It’s obvious from the letters here that some people believe the over 30,000 lies from the Liar in Chief documented in at least the Washington Post and Huffpost, the UK’s Independent, Mother Jones, etc. Google it. Thirty-thousand-plus ways to distract from the damage done to America by #45. Lots to keep weak minds occupied, and it’s still going on, with almost the entire Republican Party going along with the lies. Spectacular marching in lockstep. It’s all to keep people from seeing reality.
And things are drastically improving for most Americans. America’s place in the world has been improved, with once again clear guidelines against dictators across the globe. In America, all but the wealthy are benefiting from President Biden’s policies. We had $1,400 more deposited in our bank accounts. Child poverty has been cut in half (this is my favorite — I was one of those little ones!). Unemployed people in some states, where GOP politicians haven’t shut it down, are receiving more unemployment. Most of that money was probably immediately spent, much of it locally. 850,000 more people found jobs last month. Our economy is booming, growing at a rate of 6.4 percent.
But the Greedy Old Propagandist politicians are in many cases dead set against us. Mitch McConnell has stated that he is “100 percent” focused on “stopping” President Biden’s plans to help us. The Jobs and Infrastructure Bill will be opposed by the GOP, who will attempt to kill it by using an arcane rule (not law!) removing simple democracy from the Federal Senate using the Filibuster. They’ll try to kill commonsense protections of voting rights the same way. Free community college and preschool, as well as childcare funding also will be shut down, if we don’t speak up for ourselves to those politicians, and protect what we have. We must insist on a brighter future. Things are better in many ways since Inauguration Day. We’re on the right track, if the lies, labeling and hate are opposed. The Filibuster must go.
Please speak up now to politicians who are paid by the wealthy and corporations when they want laws written. Politicians don’t get money from us when we call, write, email, Tweet, etc. So we must do it in massive numbers to counteract big money. We are the ones we have been waiting for. Truth matters. Democracy matters.
CHRISTINE M. ADAMS
Mayport