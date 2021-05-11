BROOKVILLE — Residents of the Brookville Area School District will be seeing a slight increase in property taxes if the proposed budget for the 2021-2022 school year is approved next month by the school board.
Under the Act 1 Index, the highest tax increase allowed for the district would be a 4.2 percent increase. Reviewing the proposed budget, business administrator Ellen Neyman said her recommendation is a 2.9 percent tax increase.
She said the median homestead property assessed value in the district is $31,810. The proposed 2.9 percent tax increase would raise taxes by $28.66 for median properties.
If approved, the tax increase will generate $213,001 for the district. The proposed budget anticipates total revenue for the year to be $27,053,915, with proposed expenditures of $28,397,355. Neyman said, “The deficit to next year’s budget will be addressed by using a combination of the federal ESSER II funding to support activities that are necessary to maintain the operations of the district and an addition to the budgetary reserve to help cover a potential rise to cyber charter tuition.”
One of the largest expenses included in next year’s budget will be the fees for students who choose to attend cyber school outside the district. Based on this year’s numbers, Neyman projects that cost could be as much as $644,000.
Two new capital projects – the construction of a new maintenance building and the replacement of windows at Northside Elementary School — add another $672,000 to the budget.
The board will vote on the proposed budget next week, then it will be on public display for 30 days. Neyman reminded the board that changes can be made until the June 21 board meeting, when the final budget must be approved.
Cafeteria budgetFood services director Becky Kammerdeiner presented her proposed budget for the 2021-2022 school year.
All students will continue to receive free breakfast and lunch next year.
Budget expenses include $278,474 for salaries; $148,712 for benefits; $598,432 for food and supplies; and $75,882 for miscellaneous repairs and costs, for a total $1,101,500.
Anticipated income is $1,167,441, with $1,035,565 coming from state and federal sources.
Capital projectsSuperintendent Erich May briefly reviewed the district’s five-year plan for proposed capital projects and improvements.
Nearly all the projects included for the 2020-2021 year have come in under budget, he said, saving the district nearly $100,000.
Projects in this year’s program include repairing the canopy and drains at the high school, $10,000 budgeted/$5,785 actual cost; main gym floor at the high school, $30,000/$30,625; razing house on Jenks Street, $25,000/$24,600; resurfacing main drive, front circle and receiving room lots at the high school, $200,000/$106,820; network switches, $115,500/$114,582; security upgrade at high school, $15,000/$14,465; and replacing a tractor, $30,000/$28,960.
May also told the board that PennDOT has asked for input regarding possible construction of a sound barrier wall along the campus side of Interstate 80, when the Northfork Bridge project is being done. “We will support this possibility,” he said. “I’m not saying there will be a new sound barrier, but we appreciate PennDOT giving us the opportunity to provide input.”
During the meeting board member Fred Park reported on concerns of residents living on Sayer Street, who have had their driveways blocked at times during dismissal times at Northside School. May said he believes the matter may be a result of increased use of personal vehicles because of concerns related to the pandemic, and the situation will be addressed.
The Brookville Area School Board will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. Monday, May 17, in the gym at Hickory Grove.