BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council voted to advertise a proposed grass ordinance at its meeting Tuesday night. The vote was the only one that was not unanimous.
Some residents and property owners have not been maintaining their properties and have let grass and weeds grow, causing unsightly properties. The borough council has decided to take a firmer stance on the issue as it works to make the borough a welcoming community for residents and visitors alike.
The ordinance notes that people, firms and corporations will not be permitted to allow grass, weeds or such to grow “more than 10 inches” tall, or has a “noxious odor.” Vegetation cannot be used to conceal “any filthy deposit or to create or produce pollen.”
Any property in violation of the ordinance would be notified and have five days in which to remedy the situation by mowing or removing the weeds, etc. If the situation is not remedied, council can order the “removal, trimming or cutting” of the grass, weeds or vegetation and will collect the cost of the work plus a 10 percent penalty of the cost from the resident.
The ordinance does say that those convicted of being in violation could face a fine of not more than $600 and/or 30 days in jail.
Councilman Randy Bartley took exception to this section of the ordinance, asking if $600 was an excessive amount for not mowing one’s grass.
Solicitor Jim Dennison explained that the amount was by state law, as was the 30 jail term. Anyone in violation of the ordinance could end up before the magistrate judge. It would be up to the magistrate to set the fine amount, which could be $5, $10, etc. The borough does not set the fine amounts, he noted, adding that all ordinances have the state limit in them.
Bartley still cast the single nay vote on advertising the proposed ordinance for the first time.
Public comment
- Nicole Cable, representing Relay for Life, asked for permission to place purple ribbons and such in town for the Paint the Town Purple for Relay for Life. Council approved her request. She also asked about placing blue holiday meter covers on the parking meters from Dec. 1 through Dec. 31. She was asking on behalf of the Brookville Civic Club. The meter covers would mean free parking throughout December. Council also approved this request.
- Brent Wolfe asked council about allowing the use of inline rollerblade skates on the tennis courts at Memorial Park. Council has been discussing the issue because of possible damage to the newly renovated courts. While council could not agree to that use of the courts, members were quick to say they will work with Wolfe for a solution.
Money transfer
On the request of borough manager Dana Schreckengost, council approved moving $20,000 from its street light fund at S&T Bank to its PLGIT (also a street light fund) account so that the money will gain interest.
