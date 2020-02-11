Former advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump, Roger Stone departs the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse after being found guilty of obstructing a congressional investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election on Nov. 15, in Washington, D.C. Prosecutors who were seeking up to 9 years in prison for Stone quit the case after the Justice Department reduced its calculation of the amount of time Stone should serve in prison to three to four years.