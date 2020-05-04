PITTSBURGH — On multiple occasions in the past decade-and-a-half, proposals of consolidating the governments of the city of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County have surfaced.
This month, the head of the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy used the most recent reference of pairing up the governing entities as an opportunity to take a deep dive into the issue, which initially was explored in 2006 with the creation of a citizens advisory committee.
While bringing the governments of the city and county together under one umbrella could create some benefits, the talks have routinely stalled. The proposal, however, has never completely gone away.
The most recent edition of Pittsburgh Quarterly revisited the consolidation topic with an article calling for local leaders to take bold action to tackle the city’s population loss.
“Size matters when it comes to cities,” wrote Dennis Unkovic, a partner at the law firm Meyer, Unkovic and Scott. “In this global economy, any city with a small population base is underestimated and ignored, even if it is home to leading universities, renowned healthcare, world-class corporations and financial institutions and winning sports teams.”
In the article, Unkovic said he believed Pittsburgh had a “minuscule footprint” and would remain “a second-tier city” without making sweeping structural changes.
“The only solution is to merge the City of Pittsburgh (population 302,000) and Allegheny County (population 1.22 million) into a single metropolitan unit,” Unkovic wrote.
In a recent policy brief, Frank Gamrat, executive director of the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy, said he and others within the organization continue to view outright county-city consolidation as a proposal that will not bear fruit.
“This topic is brought up every few years, but has always failed to garner any appreciable support from city or county residents,” Gamrat wrote in the brief. “And it’s very likely this time will be no exception. But a reminder of the reasons this merger idea is bad should be useful.”
In his write-up, Gamrat said there have been plausible points made over the years about consolidation, including eliminating duplicated services. A few specific efficiencies have occurred, including a merged 911 emergency call center and a few behind-the-scenes tasks, such as joint purchasing agreements.
But in general, Gamrat said suburban residents would likely balk at the prospect of being absorbed by Pittsburgh and shouldering the city’s legacy costs, including underfunded employee pensions.
There are also other factors at play, Gamrat said, which would likely stall any new consolidation talks.
“Whether the pro-merger commentators like it or not, residents of the various municipalities like their towns and whatever distinctiveness, as an individual community, it has,” Gamrat wrote. “They like being close enough to the commissioners and/or mayor that they can have a meaningful voice in the important local decisions that must be made.”
To make meaningful strides in cutting costs, Gamrat said there are other options already on the state’s books, including Act 47, or the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s financial distress law.
Pittsburgh officials have taken part in Act 47, which was enacted in 1987. In the policy brief, Gamrat said the Pennsylvania law has given the city the ability to reduce its debt 29 percent over a five-year period — 2013 to 2018.
In the brief, Gamrat also places the claim of efficiency from consolidated county-city government under the microscope. He said there is no evidence such an arrangement would inherently bring such a widespread, sweeping result.
“No one brings up the most prominent city-county merger in Pennsylvania — Philadelphia,” Gamrat wrote. “Philadelphia has been under financial oversight (Pennsylvania Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority) since 1990 — 30 years and counting.”
But supporters such as Unkovic have a number of their own examples of how consolidation could bring transformative change to the greater Pittsburgh area.
“During the 1960s, Toronto lived in the shadow of Montreal,” Unkovic wrote. “After merging small towns, today Toronto boasts 2.73 million residents — a million more than Montreal.”
Using such a blueprint, Unkovic said he believes Pittsburgh could bring new jobs — and residents — to the region.