DuBOIS – The Us Too International Prostate Cancer Education and Support Network will meet Monday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m., in St. Camillus Hall, Penn Highlands DuBois West, 100 Hospital Avenue in DuBois.
For shuttle service from the parking lot, call Security at (814) 375-3291 from a hospital parking spot anywhere on the PH DuBois West campus.
Us Too is for those who have questions about prostate cancer, who need support or would like to have insight into what the future will bring from a personal background.It is a place to talk and listen with people who have been through or going through prostate cancer.
“If you want someone to talk to, or to ask a question of somebody who’s actually ‘been there and done that,’ or just want to know that you aren’t alone during this process, just take the first step and join us at our meeting,” said Bob Anthony of Brookville who will be facilitating the group. “Know that you are always welcome and your experiences can help others facing the same issues.”
All are welcome to attend. For more information, call Anthony at (814) 715-0544.