Today

Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tonight

Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tomorrow

Rain and freezing rain early. Then clouds lingering in the afternoon. High near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 60%.