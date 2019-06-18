With baseball season in full swing one of the biggest debates among players, fans and media is not pertaining to anything on the field.
Instead its in the stands as there is a constant back-and-forth on whether or not stadiums should have to extend their protective netting between the playing field and the grandstands.
Some fans argue that the nets need to be extended further towards the foul poles to increase fan safety, while others feel sitting behind netting will take away from their experience at the ball park.
Prior to the 2018 Major League Baseball season, the league created a new rule forcing all stadiums to extend the netting to the far end of each dugout at the least.
While that added some protection for fans, it clearly wasn’t enough as a large number of fans were still struck by foul balls including the first fatality caused by a foul ball in nearly 50 years.
On Aug. 25 of last year a 79-year-old woman was struck by a line drive foul ball at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and later succumbed to her injuries.
That incident was the third fatal incident involving a fan in the stands being struck by a ball, which is three too many.
Just this season, a four-year-old child was struck by a line drive at Houston’s Minute Maid Park as it seems a fan injury is making headlines at least once every few weeks.
Of the major sports, baseball certainly leads the way with the play (bats and balls) entering fan areas, while hockey is another sport that deals with a great deal of pucks deflecting into the stands.
It was one of those deflected pucks that sailed over the end boards and into the stands in Columbus, Ohio at a Blue Jackets game in 2002 that struck and killed 13-year-old Brittanie Cecil.
Within a few months the National Hockey League had implemented safety netting around the end of all of its rinks, much to the demise of many fans.
Other teams in leagues around the country and around the world quickly followed suit and installed high netting above the boards at each end of their stadiums.
Now 17 years later, the protective netting has now become a part of the arena experience for hockey fans as there are still plenty of seating options available not behind the nets.
While pucks still deflect into the stands on occasion, they are off to the sides of the rink and enter the crowd at a much slower rate as there have been very few serious injuries reported at NHL games since the netting was put up.
As a fan of both sports, my experience with sitting behind the netting at both hockey and baseball games has been enjoyable and that it does not take away from the game day experience.
Some feel that the nets at MLB stadiums need to be extended all the way to the foul poles down each line, which seems a little excessive.
The netting should however be extended part way into the outfield, as a 100+ mile per hour line drive reaches the end of the dugout in one second and halfway into the outfield in less than two seconds.
Also, the netting down the lines does not need to be as high as the nets directly behind home plate.
The new nets installed prior to last season at all Major League stadiums are approximately half the height of those behind home plate and around to the near side of the dugouts.
Some lower level Minor League stadiums have nets that extend nearly all the way to the foul poles, but further down the line those nets are only several feet high, so fans can still be seated several rows up without the net obstructing them.
One of the biggest retorts by those against the netting is that fans in unprotected areas should just pay attention to the game.
For those seats just past the dugout in the first few rows, which are currently the closest unprotected seats to home plate, even a fan paying attention with a glove in hand my not be able to react in time.
Just look at how often a Major League corner infielder is unable to make a play on a hard-hit line drive directly at them.
For the fans worried about the netting taking away from the thrill of the game, there will always be seating that is not behind a net and there will always be opportunities to catch foul balls.
Just like with most rules to increase safety at stadiums, netting will never be able to 100 percent cut out fan injuries, but extended netting would cut out the more serious incidents.
The debate however may never end among baseball fans, while in the NHL there was a large uproar right away when the nets were to be installed, but that quickly fizzled and is now rarely even mentioned by fans.
For baseball, there will always be fans who feel the nets extend to far and take away from their experience of enjoying the game while other fans will continue to urge the stadiums to extend the netting.