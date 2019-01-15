Compliments to Clarion-Limestone and Keystone high schools, as well as the Rankin family and friends, for hosting very successful charity events this past week.
A tip of the cap to the residents of Limestone, Clarion, Knox, Rimersburg and the Redbank Valley areas. Your support made it all possible.
The cancer awareness games and the Kameron Rankin Memorial Scholarship fundraiser were tremendous events and well attended. It was an honor to announce the game at C-L.
It is these events that make one proud to be a resident of Clarion County.
JEFFREY C. MILLER
New Bethlehem
