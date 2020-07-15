The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference announced Wednesday morning it is suspending all conference athletic events and championships through the fall semester because of the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.
The conference’s Board of Directors reached the decision through a vote on Tuesday.
There will be a review of the conference’s ability to shift fall sports competition and championships to the spring semester. It said it plans to do that if a return to competition can be done safely.
“The entire conference has worked hard these last few months to prepare for the return of sports to our campuses beginning this fall,” PSAC Commissioner Steve Murray said in a release announcing the decision.
“However, it has become apparent that the safe conduct of sports under the guidelines of social distancing is untenable for our members. We cannot place our student-athletes at greater risk than the general student body. Despite our planning and collective efforts, it has become clear that we are not able to do so.”
The decision impacts all fall sports teams, as well as the schedules for the winter sports teams through the end of 2020. The conference said it will evaluate the necessary changes to the schedule and will communicate plans to move all competitions to the spring semester at a later date.
Schools affected are Slippery Rock, Mercyhurst, Clarion, Seton Hill, Cal U (Pa), Indiana University of Pa., Edinboro, Gannon and Pitt-Johnstown, as well as Lock Haven, Mansfield, Millersville, East Stroudsburg, Bloomsburg, Shippensburg, West Chester, Kutztown and Shepherd (W.Va).
The conference and its member schools plan to develop guidelines for all teams to continue individual skill instruction as well as strength and conditioning activities under social distancing protocols by the end of the summer.
The determination as to when winter and spring sports may begin workouts, the conference said in the statement, will be considered at date to be determined.
PSAC’s decision to cancel its fall sports season comes in the wake of several other NCAA conferences, including the Division I Patriot League and Ivy League, calling off their fall seasons.
Other conferences, including the Big Ten and PAC 12, as well as the local Division III Presidents Athletic Conference moved to conference-only schedules for the fall seasons.
The decision also comes after the conference’s spring sports teams didn’t compete when the NCAA canceled all spring sports seasons in March.
“We know our student-athletes, who are eager to compete, are going to be disappointed that we will not have a ‘normal’ fall semester,” said Dr. Wendy Snodgrass, Clarion’s director of intercollegiate athletics.
“However, I want them to know that our leadership group is committed to doing all that we can do to plan for the safe resumption of athletic activity in the fall and, hopefully, a return to competition during the spring semester.”