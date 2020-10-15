CLEARFIELD — According to Pennsylvania State Police in Clearfield, a man was fatally shot by police following a standoff in Clearfield that ended early Thursday, as reported by The Progress, a partner publication of The Courier Express.
Clearfield-based state police held a press conference regarding a standoff on the 800 block of Daisy Street in Clearfield Borough that began Wednesday, Oct. 14 around 6 p.m. and ended Thursday morning.
According to police, Christopher Kanouff, who had warrants for his arrest by local police, was stopped by law enforcement for a traffic violation when he allegedly fled police into his apartment on Daisy Street.
He was armed with a handgun and threatened to shoot officers and civilians, police said. Kanouff reportedly continued to barricade himself inside the building, threatening police and civilians, until the state police SERT team (Special Emergency Response Team) entered around 3 a.m., found Kanouff and ordered him several times to drop his weapon. When Kanouff refused, he was fatally shot by police, according to state police.
More information will be published as more details are released.
Reported earlier Thursday:
The Clearfield County Coroner's office is reportedly on scene at an apartment building at the 800 block of Daisy Street in Clearfield, according to The Progress newspaper, a partner publication of The Courier Express.
Numerous police officers and other emergency responders were reportedly on scene since before 6 p.m. Wednesday after a man barricaded himself inside one of the apartments.