HARRISBURG –The Pennsylvania State Police said that a plan that beefs up security at the Capitol complex in Harrisburg was developed out of an “abundance of caution.”
“While there are no specific threats to the Capitol or the Capitol complex, we are taking actions just out of the abundance of caution should any situation arise,” said Joe Jacob, superintendent of the Pennsylvania Capitol Police.
State police said a flier circulating on the Internet that calls for armed protests in all 50 state capitols over the weekend also played a role in the decision to ramp up security efforts. About 400 National Guard members have also been activated to support state and local law enforcement patrolling the Capitol grounds in Harrisburg.
“I want to ensure all citizens that nothing will get into the neighborhoods,” said Harrisburg City Police Commissioner Thomas Carter during a Thursday news conference.
Gov. Tom Wolf also ordered all state employees still working at the building to stay home Tuesday and Wednesday. Law enforcement said Thursday the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill reinforces how dangerous protests could become – and they hope to thwart any similar event from unfolding in Harrisburg.
“I hope it is a drill for us working together,” Carter said. “Anybody that wants to protest is welcome to come into the city of Harrisburg to protest peacefully.”