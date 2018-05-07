PENN STATE DuBOIS 10,
PENN STATE BRANDYWINE 2
Score by Innings
Brandwine;001;100;0;—;2
DuBois;302;401;0;—;10
Brandywine—2
Brett Sheeran ss 4000, Tommy Crumlish 3b 1000, Will Scott-Norris 3b 0100, Matt Masi cf 3021, Andrew Pendleton dh 4010,Tyler Michaels p 0000, Matt Staiber p 0000, chris Edwards p 0000, Brian Reynolds c 4011, Joey Buoni lf 3000, Robert Spitaletta 2b 3010, Anthony Polanco 1b 3110, Chris Skahill rf 3020. Totals: 28-2-8-2.
DuBois—10
Garrett Brown cf 3010, Toner Corl 3b 3100, Johanthan Thomas ph 1000, Talon Falls dh 4331, Austin Amacher p 0000, LJ Johnston p 0000, Joey DiPietro c 3333, Nick Semanek ph 1000, Colton Treaster c 0000, Lance Pennington rf 2100, Jesse Martin ph 1000, Thayne Morgan rf 0000, Clayton Butler lf 2123, Shane Haberberger lf 0000, Dan Bowman 1b 3011, Caleb Bennett ss 2000, John White ph 0000, Brandon Gettig 2b 3111. Totals: 28-10-11-9.
Errors: Brandywine 0, DuBois 0. LOB: Brandywine 9, DuBois 4, DP: Brandywine 1, DuBois 1. 2B: Falls, Butler. HR: Falls, DiPietro, Butler, Gettig. SB: Brown, Falls, Morgan. HBP" Crumlish (by Amacher), Masi (by Amacher), Scott-Norris (by Johnston); Butler (by Michaels).
Pitching
Brandywine: Tyler Michaels-2/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB; Matt Staiber-3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Chris Edwards-2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
DuBois: Austin Amacher-2 1/3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO, 2 HB; LJ Johnston-4 2/3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Johnston. Losing pitcher: Michaels.
