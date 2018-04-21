PENN STATE DUBOIS 6,
PENN STATE BEAVER 0
Score by Innings
Beaver;000;000;000;—;0
DuBois;000;000;51x;—;6
Penn State Beaver—0
Shelton Hilliard 2b 4000, Scott Hughes ss 3010, Matt Capo lf 4010, Justyn Francona p-3b 4010, Zack Cossette c 2010, Stefan Romaniuk cf 4010, Logan Gibbons 1b-p 3000, Dan Vanderslice rf 3000, Mitchell Lazzaertti 3b-1b 3000. Totals: 30-0-5-0.
Penn State DuBois—6
Garrett Brown cf 4100, Nick Semanek ph 0001, Toner Corl p 5111, Lance Pennington rf 1000, Thayne Morgan ph-rf 2001, Joey DiPietro c 3000, Colton Treaster c 1000, Brandon Gettig 2b 3000, Dan Bowman 1b 4110, Johanthan Thomas pr 0100, Clayton Butler lf 1000, Shane Haberberger lf 1000, Vince McDowell ph 0000, Justin Orlowski pr 0100, John White lf 1000, Caleb Bennett ss 4131. Totals: 34-6-8-6.
Errors: Beaver 3, DuBois 1. LOB: Beaver 6, DuBois 8. DP: Beaver 0, DuBois 2. 2B: Cossette; Bennett. 3B: Hughes. SF: Semanek. SB: Brown. CS: Halicek (by Treaster). HBP: Cossette (by Corl).
Pitching
Beaver: Justyn Francona-6 1/3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO; Logan Gibbons-1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
DuBois: Toner Corl-9 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Corl. Losing pitcher: Francona.
