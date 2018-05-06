PENN STATE DuBOIS 6,
PENN STATE WILKES-BARRE 3
Score by Innings
Wilkes-Barre;100;101;0;—;3
DuBois;240;000;x;—;6
Wilkes-Barre—3
Zach Sott cf 2000, Tanner Williams 1b-lf 3100, Eric Adamczyk c 2110, Leroy Gettig 3b 2111, Frank Brodi dh-p-1b 2000, Jordan Choman p 0000, David Staskiel ss-p 3021, Brian Hardiman 2b 1000, Rob McClay p 2001, Keegan Kisner rf 3000, Collin Barletta lf-2b 3010. Totals: 23-3-5-3.
DuBois—6
Garrett Brown cf 4110, Toner Corl ss 3001, Talon Falls 3b 2201, Lance Pennington rf 1101, Joey DiPietro c 2022, Colton Treaster c 0000, Brandon Gettig 2b 2000, Dan Bowman 1b 2000, Lucas Burkett pr 0000, Clayton Butler lf 2100, Shane Haberberger lf 0000, Caleb Bennett p 2110. Totals: 20-6-4-5.
Errors: Wilkes-Barre 1, DuBois 1. LOB: Wilkes-Barre 5, DuBois 5. DP: Wilkes-Barre 0, DuBois 2. 2B: Staskiel. SF: Pennington. CS: Haberberger (by Adamczyk). PO: Sott 2 (both by Bennett); Morgan (by McClay). HBP: Sott 2 (both by Bennett), Adamczyk (by Bennett).
Pitching
Wilkes-Barre" Jordan Choman-1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Frank Brodi-2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 SO; Rob McCLay-4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 3 SO.
DuBois: Caleb Bennett-7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO; 3 HB.
Winning pitcher: Bennett. Losing pitcher: Choman.
PENN STATE DuBOIS 3,
PENN STATE BRANDYWINE 2
Score by Innings
Brandywine;000;200;0;—;2
DuBois;010;200;x;—;3
Brandywine—2
Brett Sheeran ss 3010, Tommy Crumlish 3b 4000, Matt Masi cf 4110, Andrew Pendleton dh 2121, Bradley Ulmer p 0000, Brian Reynolds c 3000, Joey Buoni lf 3010, Robert Spitaletta 2b 3011, Brendan Ricciardi 1b 3010, Greg Logan pr 0000, Chris Skahill rf 3020. Totals: 28-2-9-2.
DuBois—6
Garrett Brown cf 2011, Toner Corl p 3000, LJ Johnston p 0000, Thomas Plummer p 0000, Talon Falls 3b 1000, Shane Haberberger pr 0000, Lance Pennington rf 3000, Joey DiPietro c 2000, Brandon Gettig 2b 2210, Dan Bowman 1b 3130, Lucas Burkett pr 0000, Clayton Butler lf 3011, Caleb Bennett ss 2000, Vince McDowell ph 1011. Totals: 22-3-7-3.
Errors: Brandywine 0, DuBois 0. LOB: Brandywine 7, DuBois 6. DP: Brandywin 0, DuBois 2. 2B: Pendleton. SB: Masi. CS: Bennett. HBP: DiPietro (by Ulmer), Gettig (by Ulmer).
Pitching
Brandywine: Bradley Ulmer-6 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO, 2 HB.
DuBois: Toner Corl-5 2/3 IP, 9 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO; LJ Johnston-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO' Thomas Plummer-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Corl. Losing pitcher: Ulmer. Save: Plummer.
