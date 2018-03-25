DuBOIS — The Penn State DuBois baseball team opened Penn State University Athletic Conference play this past weekend with a three-game sweep of Penn State New Kensington at Showers Field
DuBois won both games of a doubleheader on Saturday, posting wins of 11-0 (5 innings) and 8-1, before completing the series sweep with a 12-1 victory Sunday morning.
Prior to the opener on Saturday, Penn State DuBois honored its 2017 Pitcher of the Year Dominic Kriner, who threw out the first pitch. DuBois then quickly seized control with a huge first innings that saw the Lions send 13 batters to the plate on their way to scoring eight runs on six hits.
That offense proved to be enough as DuBois went on for the 11-0 shortened-game victory. Talon Falls had four RBIs in the victory, while Lucas Burkett collected his first college RBI.
DuBois also got off to a strong start in Game 2 Saturday with a three-run first inning. Vince McDowell had a two-run double in the frame. He later scored on a Jesse Martin single.
Clayton Butler added a two-run single in the second to push the DuBois lead to 5-0, while a RBI groundout by Jon Thomas in the fourth made it 6-1. DuBois plated its final two runs in the fifth as Kyle Gill and Frank Stefko collected their first college RBIs.
Sunday brought more of the same, as DuBois once again jumped on New Kensington early. This time, DuBois built a 7-0 lead after two innings on its way to a 12-1 victory. Martin ended the game with a nice diving catch in right field.
Falls helped give DuBois that early advantage with a three-run double, while Lance Pennington added a RBI double of his own.
With the weekend sweep, DuBois improved to 9-5 overall and 3-0 in conference play.
The team is back in action tonight at Showers Field in a doubleheader against Westmoreland County Community College. The first game is set to begin at 5:30 p.m.
