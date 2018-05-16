Penn State DuBois 7, Cleary 6
Score by innings
DuBois;150;001;0;—;7
Cleary;311;010;0;—;6
DuBois—7
Garrett Brown cf 4000, Johanthan Thomas ph 1000, Toner Corl 3b-ss 4220, Talon Falls dh-3b 3101, Joey DiPietro c 4033, John White ph 1000, Clayton Butler lf 3231, Thayne Morgan cr-pr 0000, Dan Bowman 1b 4030, Shane Haberberger pr 0000, Lucas Burkett pr 0000, Caleb Bennett ss-p 3122, Vince McDowell ph 1000, Brandon Gettig 2b 3100
Cleary—6
William Lovell 3b 4010, John Grable ss 4110, Jamar Bray dh 2211, Matt Sander pr 0000, Sheldon Rouzan 1b 4122, Cole Gilmer 2b 3111, Nick Hoogerhyde c 3001, Daniel Garcia rf 3120, John Malbone cf 3010, Jordan Leyder lf 2011, Brent Kline pr 0000
Errors: DuBois 1, Cleary 0. LOB: DuBois 9, Cleary 6. DP: DuBois 1, Cleary 0. 2B: DiPietro, Bray. HR: Rouzan, Gilmer. SF: Hoogerhyde. SB: Gettig.
Pitching
DuBois: Logan Johnson-1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; Thomas Plummer-1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Dan Bowman-4 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO; Caleb Bennett-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Cleary: Ryan Schaffer-1 2/3 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Taylor Burke-4 2/3 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO; Kendall Flaugher 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; James Edwards-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Bowman. Losing pitcher: Schaffer.
