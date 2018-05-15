Penn State DuBois 7,
Selma 3
Score by innings
DuBois 100 042 x — 7
Selma 200 100 0 — 3
Selma—3
Rickey Butts ss 4120, Brian Davison c 3000, Christian Briscoe cf 4111, Marcus Hardy 1b 3000, Brandon Woodland 2b 3010, Deontay Robinson dh, 3111, Jamez McGhee 3b 3000, Joe Downer rf, 3021, Undray Lawerence lf 3020. Totals: 29-3-9-3
Penn State DuBois—7
Garrett Brown cf 4000, Toner Corl p 1000, Thayne Morgan pr 0200, Talon Falls 3b 3121, Shane Haberberger pr 0200, Joey Dipietro c 4011, John White pr 0100, Lance Pennington rf 2000, Vince McDowell ph 1000, Clayton Butler lf 2100, Dan Bowman 1b 2011, Caleb Bennett ss 2012, Brandon Vettig 2b 2012. Totals: 24-7-6-5.
Errors: Selma 3, DuBois 2. LOB: Selma 6, DuBois 8. DP: Selma 1, DuBois 2. 2B: Woodland, Falls. SB: Morgan, Bennett.
Pitching
Selma: Roosevelt Casedo-4.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 7 BB, 4 SO; Dontae Stiles-2.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois: Tanner Corl-6.0 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO; Thomas Plummer-2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Blaise Roush-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Corl. Losing pitcher: Casedo.
