Penn State DuBois Fall 2019 graduates are:
Degree of Bachelor of Arts
Administration of Justice
Duncan LaValle of Ridgway
Letters, Arts, and Sciences
Donald Guthridge of Clearfield
Degree of Bachelor of Science
Administration of Justice
Carlee Hidinger of Brookville
Hayley Knepper of DuBois
Business
Emily Donahue of Penfield
Brent Mazary of DuBois
Koren McCullough of Cherry Tree
Brittany McLaughlin of Hammond, Wisc.
Human Development and Family Studies
Stephanie Fegert of Curwensville
Danielle VanSteenberg of Corsica
Information Sciences and Technology
Yusuf Adekunle of Philadelphia
Jerred Amick of DuBois
Daniel Delaney of Reynoldsville
Wildlife & Fisheries Science
Taylor Gillette of Emporium
Degree of Associate in Engineering Technology
Mechanical Engineering Technology
Damon Clark of DuBois
Seth Connors of Curwensville
Nicholas Semanek of Bedford
Degree of Associate in Science
Business Administration
Noah Rankin of Clarion
Melinda Washburn of Ridgway
Information Sciences and Technology
Cory Anderson of Bellefonte
Jonathan Ingham of Punxsutawney
Nathaniel Rodgers of Granbury
Occupational Therapy
Capri Clark of Emporium
Kirsty Fry of Brockway
Kayleigh Glatfelter of York
Emily Haldeman of Punxsutawney
Rachel Homan of Clearfield
Megan Liebal of Roaring Spring
Ashley MacKinlay of Emlenton
Kennedy McLendon of Knox
Joelene Murawski of Clearfield
Jada Palmer of Brookville
Robert Pearce of Morrisdale
Samantha Robbins of Rockton
Alyssa Simbeck of Saint Marys
Shannon Sullivan of Emporium
Nicole Zeigler of York
Wildlife Technology
Cassandra Cooper of DuBois
Ethan Dennis of Smethport
Gunnar Emberg of Warren
Colin Moore of Homer City