Penn State DuBois Fall 2019 graduates are:

Degree of Bachelor of Arts

Administration of Justice

Duncan LaValle of Ridgway

Letters, Arts, and Sciences

Donald Guthridge of Clearfield

Degree of Bachelor of Science

Administration of Justice

Carlee Hidinger of Brookville

Hayley Knepper of DuBois

Business

Emily Donahue of Penfield

Brent Mazary of DuBois

Koren McCullough of Cherry Tree

Brittany McLaughlin of Hammond, Wisc.

Human Development and Family Studies

Stephanie Fegert of Curwensville

Danielle VanSteenberg of Corsica

Information Sciences and Technology

Yusuf Adekunle of Philadelphia

Jerred Amick of DuBois

Daniel Delaney of Reynoldsville

Wildlife & Fisheries Science

Taylor Gillette of Emporium

Degree of Associate in Engineering Technology

Mechanical Engineering Technology

Damon Clark of DuBois

Seth Connors of Curwensville

Nicholas Semanek of Bedford

Degree of Associate in Science

Business Administration

Noah Rankin of Clarion

Melinda Washburn of Ridgway

Information Sciences and Technology

Cory Anderson of Bellefonte

Jonathan Ingham of Punxsutawney

Nathaniel Rodgers of Granbury

Occupational Therapy

Capri Clark of Emporium

Kirsty Fry of Brockway

Kayleigh Glatfelter of York

Emily Haldeman of Punxsutawney

Rachel Homan of Clearfield

Megan Liebal of Roaring Spring

Ashley MacKinlay of Emlenton

Kennedy McLendon of Knox

Joelene Murawski of Clearfield

Jada Palmer of Brookville

Robert Pearce of Morrisdale

Samantha Robbins of Rockton

Alyssa Simbeck of Saint Marys

Shannon Sullivan of Emporium

Nicole Zeigler of York

Wildlife Technology

Cassandra Cooper of DuBois

Ethan Dennis of Smethport

Gunnar Emberg of Warren

Colin Moore of Homer City

Recommended for you

Tags