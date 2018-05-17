Apprentice 4, PSU DuBois 3
Score by innings
Apprentice;010;000;021;—;4
DuBois;100;000;020;—;3
Apprentice—4
James Williams cf 4011, Mike Brumfield 3b-p 5000, Maxwell Burcham 1b 3100, Cody Hendrickson c 2122, Paul Jones pr 0000, Gevin Nixon 2b 4010, William Capps pr 0000, Dalton Dye ss 4131, Brent Byrum rf 4000, Darius Harris lf 4000, Cole Jackson dh-3b 3120, Luke Schanback p 0000.
DuBois—3
Garrett Brown cf 2100, Vince McDowell ph 1000, Toner Corl 3b-ss 5120, Talon Falls dh-3b 3110, Joey DiPietro c 3001, Lance Pennington rf 4000, Thayne Morgan rf 0000, Clayton Butler lf 4012, Dan Bowman 1b 4020, Morgan Bell pr 0000, Caleb Bennett ss-p 3010, Brandon Gettig 2b 4000, Austin Amacher p 0000.
Errors: Apprentice 1, DuBois 1. LOB: Apprentice 7, DuBois 8. DP: DuBois 3. 2B: Hendrickson, Falls, Butler.
Pitching
Apprentice: Luke Schanback-7 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO; Mike Brumfield-2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 So.
DuBois:Austin Amacher-8 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO; Caleb Bennett-1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Schanback. Losing pitcher: Bennett. Save: Brumfield.
