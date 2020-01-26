The Penn State DuBois men’s basketball team secured back-to-back thrilling victories in PSUAC action on the road over the weekend including a win over the defending USCAA National Champions by a score of 64-62.
DuBois’ second win of the weekend came over Penn State Wilkes Barre, the defending national champs who entered Saturday night’s matchup with the best overall record in the PSUAC at 14-2 and held the top spot in the East Division.
The game was tied at 26 at halftime before DuBois (9-9, 5-7 PSUAC) held a narrow 38-36 edge in the second half to come away with the upset victory.
The opening half saw the teams trade runs, before a pair of buckets in the final 2:09 of the half helped DuBois pull even at 26 heading into the half.
Amareay Walters drained a three-pointer at the 14:26 mark of the second half to give DuBois the lead for good at 36-33.
The trey sparked a 9-2 run for the visitors, as Tre’von Williams also came up with a key three-pointer during the momentum-swinging stretch.
DuBois later took the largest lead of the night for either side on a made free-throw by Russell Gariepy as it led 56-44 with 5:52 left to play before Wilkes Barre came storming back.
The home side used a quick 5-0 run to begin to fight its way back before eventually getting back to within two points (61-59) on a score with 1:53 remaining in the game.
With a minute and 19 seconds left to play Wilkes-Barre got to within a point on a made foul shot, but that was as close as it would come as DuBois held on for the win.
Walters made a free-throw with six seconds left to bring the final score to 64-62.
Gariepy led DuBois with a game-high 16 points, while Cole Morris and Malik Gordon each added 12 points on the night for a DuBois squad that finished the game 49 percent (24-of-49) from the floor.
The win was the second in as many nights for DuBois, as it also defeated Penn State Scranton 83-81 on the road Friday night in a game in which it overcame a double-digit halftime deficit.
Scranton held a 43-32 lead at the half, before DuBois battled back, outscoring the home side 52-39 in the second half to secure the win.
DuBois trailed by 14 late in the opening half, before Gariepy drew a foul on a three-pointer with three ticks remaining and hit all three foul shots to cut the deficit to 11.
The visitors carried that momentum over into the second half, opening on a 9-0 run to get back within two points, as Walters hit a three-pointer to go along with three baskets from Williams.
Gariepy put DuBois in front with a trey with 14:43 left in the game, as he went on an 8-2 run himself to give the visitors the lead.
DuBois later would later find itself trailing 65-61 with just under 10 minutes to go before using an 11-0 run to take the lead for good.
Gariepy once again led DuBois, finishing the night with 22 points, while Gordon followed with 15, Morris had 14 and Williams added 10 points off the bench.
In other action over the weekend:
The Penn State DuBois women’s basketball team split contests with Penn State Scranton and Penn State Wilkes-Barre over the weekend.
DuBois was able to snap a two-game losing streak Friday night with a resounding 86-60 victory over Penn State Scranton.
The visitors were in control right form the start, as they jumped out to a 28-9 lead after the opening quarter on the way to the win.
Leah Lindemuth finished with a game-high 22 points off the bench in the victory behind a 10-of-12 night from the field.
Four other Lad Lions finished in double figures on the night, as Maddie Sprankle had 15 points while Malliah Schreck posted a double-double with 14 points and 11 boards.
Lexey Shick followed with 12 points and Sydney Shaw added 10 in the win along with a nine-point night from Cierra O’Shell.
DuBois then saw a fourth-quarter rally fall just short on the road against Wilkes-Barre Saturday night as it suffered a 60-59 defeat.
The Lady Lions trailed by 11 (50-39) heading into the final quarter fo play before fighting back to get within a possession late.
DuBois (11-6, 6-5 PSUAC) faced a 60-51 hole with under two minutes to play, before O’Shell and Sprankle drained threes on back-to-back trips down the court to swing the momentum.
A pair of made foul shots in the final minute from Sprankle and Shick got DuBois within a point, but it fell short of the come from behind win.
Both teams are back in action on the road Tuesday against Penn State Fayette, with the women’s game beginning at 6 p.m. and the men’s contest following at 8 p.m.