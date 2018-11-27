PENN STATE BEAVER 77,
PENN STATE DuBOIS 55
Score by Halves
Beaver;40;37;—;77
DuBois;25;30;—;55
PSU-Beaver—77
Keon Butler 6 5-6 17, John Foster 7 4-5 22, Jeremy Redwine 9 1-1 20, Andrew Brady 4 1-1 9, Sonny Martinez 1 0-0 3, Kevin Louis-Charles 0 0-0 0, Austin Brady 3 0-0 6. Totals: 30 11-13 77.
PSU-DuBois—55
Cole Morris 5 3-3 13, Dylan Huey 6 2-5 14, Zack Dahlstrand 3 1-2 7, Trey Rauckhorst 0 1-2 1, Tre'von Williams 1 0-2 2, Brandon Bernhardt 6 0-0 14, Mekhi Williams 1 0-0 2, Jordan Jones 0 0-0 0, Xzavier Jackson 0 0-0 0, Connor Spencer 0 0-0 0, Osagie Evbuomwan 0 0-0 0, Jack Theillon 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 7-14 55.
Three-pointers: Beaver 6 (Foster 4, Redwine, Martinez), DuBois 2 (Bernhardt 2).
