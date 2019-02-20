MONACA — The Penn State DuBois women’s basketball team saw its season come to an end with a 88-60 defeat at the hands of Penn State Beaver on the road in the PSUAC quarterfinals Tuesday.
The final score was just one point off from the team’s first meeting during the regular season, as that contest saw Beaver coming away with a 89-60 victory in DuBois Nov. 27.
Beaver also picked up a 81-58 victory at home over DuBois Feb. 13.
With the loss, the Lady Lions close out the season with a 14-9 overall record, including an 8-7 record in conference play.
Hope Bridge led the way for DuBois in Tuesday’s loss with a team-high 14 points off the bench, while Melody Young added 11 points and Cierra O’Shell also finished in double figures with 10.
DuBois trailed 24-10 after the opening frame and faced a 24-point deficit at the half (51-27) on its way to the 28-point defeat, as Beaver led by as much as 37 in the third quarter.
Lauren Young gave DuBois an early lead with a bucket at the 9:34 mark of the first quarter to put it in front 2-0.
The lead proved to be DuBois’ only one of the night, as Beaver responded with a 11-0 run to take control of the game early.
Turnovers hurt DuBois in the loss, as it coughed the ball up 30 times on the night, compared to just 22 giveaways by Beaver.
Beaver also finished with a 47-34 advantage on the boards, including 21 offensive rebounds in the victory.
Emily Keener led the way for Beaver with a game-high 19 points, while Alexis Cross (16), Diamond Thomas (14) and Mikayla Womer (11) all finished in double figures in the win.
The game was the final one for DuBois’ seniors Williams and Melody Young.
To close the season, Bridge finished as the team’s leading scorer with 11.4 points per game to go along with 7.0 rebounds per game.
Williams (10.5 ppg), O’Shell (10.5 ppg) and Maddie Sprankle (10.3 ppg) also finished in double figures scoring this season for DuBois.
Melody Young and Lauren Young finished the year just shy of averaging double-doubles, as Melody Young scored 9.9 points per game and pulled down 9.7 rebounds per game, while Lauren Young posted 9.0 points per game and also finished with 9.7 rebounds per game.
Beaver will now face Penn State Brandywine in the semifinals Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.