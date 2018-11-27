PENN STATE BEAVER 89,
PENN STATE DuBOIS 60
Score by Quarters
Beaver;35;15;22;17;—;89
DuBois;13;10;21;16;—;60
PSU-Beaver—89
Diamond Thomas 7 2-4 16, Alexis Cross 5 3-4 14, Jimya Chambers 3 2-4 9, Emily Keener 3 0-0 9, Cheyenne Lopez 3 1-2 8, Brittany Jackson 3 5-7 12, Ally Rudolph 1 0-0 3, Julia Sabbio 2 2-2 8, Lauren Rice 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Women 0 0-2 0, Libby Thomas 5 0-0 10.
PSU-DuBois—60
Kristen Williams 1 4-6 6, Maddie Sprankle 3 1-2 7, Leah Lindemuth 4 0-0 8, Melody Young 4 0-0 8, Lauren Young 3 1-6 7, Morgan Silvas 1 2-2 4, Makenzie Lukehart 2 1-2 5, Gracie Hamilton 2 3-4 7, Hope Bridge 4 0-0 8.
Three Pointers: Beaver: 10 (Cross, Chambers, Keener 3, Lopez, Jackson, Rudolph, Sabbio 2), DuBois 0.
