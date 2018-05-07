UNIVERSITY PARK — The Penn State University Athletic Conference announced its individual awards and All-Conference Teams for both baseball and softball early Monday, and Penn State DuBois was well-represented in both sports.
The DuBois baseball, which captured its first-ever PSUAC Tournament title Monday afternoon, collected two of the four main awards associated with the All-Conference teams.
Senior Caleb Bennett was named the PSUAC Pitcher of the Year after going 6-0 with a conference-best 3.28 ERA. DuBois head coach Tom Calliari won the Coach of the Year award after leading his team to a first-place finish in the PSUAC West Division with a 14-1 record.
The conference then names a First Team in each division, and Bennett was joined on the West Division First Team by a trio of teammates — Dan Bowman (pitcher), Joey DiPietro (catcher) and Talon Falls (infield).
Frank Stefko was DuBois’ recipient of the John Fritz Sportsmanship Award.
On the softball side, the PSUAC names an overall First and Second Team, along with Honorable Mention selections.
DuBois had two First Team selections in Adrianna Terwilliger (catcher) and Laura Fatula (infielder). Cierra O’Shell was voted as a Second Team outfielder.
Krysten Enseki was DuBois’ recipient of the John Fritz Sportsmanship Award.
