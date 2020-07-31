UNIVERSITY PARK — In response to the unprecedented challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and with the health, safety and well-being of our campus and athletic communities being paramount, the Penn State University Athletic Conference (PSUAC) Executive Council has unanimously voted to postpone all fall sports athletics competition and championships.
The PSUAC has determined that, based on campus facilities and staff sizes, it is in the best interests of student-athletes, coaches, staff, and fans to postpone all fall sports competition. A decision on winter and spring sports competition will be made at a later date.
“We have been closely monitoring the national landscape regarding intercollegiate athletics on smaller campuses as well as the developments related to the coronavirus and its impact on our students at all Penn State campuses for the fall semester,” said Director of Commonwealth Campus Athletics, Maureen Cooper.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes is first and foremost and developing safety protocols has been the utmost priority the last several months, but unfortunately, there are too many factors that prohibit the PSUAC and its campuses from safely delivering a competitive atmosphere that our student-athletes deserve.”
The University established a Commonwealth Campus Athletic Safety Subcommittee that continues to monitor University, national organization, state and local guidelines relative to resocialization of sports on our campuses and will work with campus athletic directors and medical personnel to seek alternative opportunities to provide a meaningful student-athlete experience throughout the fall season.
The fall sports impacted by the Council’s decision include men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s cross country, golf, and sports that conduct non-traditional season segments in the fall. In accordance with evolving state and local regulations, the Conference will review possible championship formats for the fall sports to be held in the spring, including participation in USCAA championship events that were previously postponed to spring 2021.
The PSUAC Executive Council has pledged full advocacy on behalf of our student-athletes to work with the USCAA in the pursuit of any waivers that preserve lost opportunities because of these COVID-19 disruptions.