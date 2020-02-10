KITTANNING – The Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission (SPC) is announcing the launch of a new project website and online mapping survey aimed at providing project information and gathering the public’s input related to the Route 28 corridor from Kittanning to Interstate 80.
SPC, in partnership with the Northwest Pennsylvania Commission; North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission; Armstrong, Clarion and Jefferson Counties; and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Engineering District 10-0, initiated the study in December to identify potential improvements along the approximately 40-mile stretch of Route 28 located in Armstrong, Clarion and Jefferson counties.
The public can access the new website and online mapping survey at www.Route28CorridorStudy.com. The mapping survey is intended to gather information related to all modes of travel, potential improvement areas and detailed interests and concerns within the study area. Survey participants will drop pins on the mapping and comment to indicate their areas of interest. The survey will be active until March 6. Results of the survey will be shared on the website.
SPC and its partners have initiated this study to explore transportation improvement concepts that will improve safety and mobility between Interstate 80 and Kittanning. The study will include an extensive data collection effort to gather existing roadway, traffic and safety data; future growth and traffic information; and public and stakeholder input. With the results of the survey and technical data, the study team in coordination with the study’s Steering Committee, will identify improvement concepts that will vary in complexity and location throughout the corridor. The study team will also place an emphasis on identifying potential funding available to implement the proposed improvement concepts.
The study website will continue to keep the community informed and provide the overall study goals, development process/schedule, and all draft and final reports. The public is encouraged to sign up on the website to receive study updates as they occur.